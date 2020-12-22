Teen Mom Star Briana DeJesus Posts About Being ‘Fired’

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus took to social media to share a post where she questioned being “fired” following a public fight with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin. The former couple has been airing their dirty laundry over Instagram, with some fans accusing Briana of being too hard on her oldest daughter’s father.

After exchanging blows back and forth, Briana took a photo of herself giving the camera the middle finger. Then she captioned the image, “Fired attire day???”

Heavy reached out to Briana to see if she was talking about being fired from Teen Mom 2 or one of her other jobs, but she didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Briana Says She Wants To Quit Work

Upon receiving backlash from fans, Briana took to Twitter to defend herself. As shown on Teen Mom 2, she had sat down with Devoin and Luis Hernandez–the father of her youngest daughter Stella–to try to get them to pay her $250 per month to help with their daughters.

In a December 20 Twitter post, Briana talked about quitting one of her jobs. “I’m 2021 I wanna stop drinking Starbucks completely… become vegetarian…..more vegan if anything…..quit my job and become a stay at home mom (probably won’t ever happen) maybe get a work at home job…..go to the gym Monday-Friday!” she tweeted.

A fan remarked she might have to depend on someone else if she quit her jobs, and Briana replied that it wasn’t likely she was going to stop working. “That’s why I said ‘probably will never happen’ lol,” she said. “idk how to depend on anyone… nor would I ever want to lmaoooooo but let me dream ok.”

Briana has more plans for the new year, which include moving, exercise and changing her diet to vegetarian or vegan. “I’m so grateful tho. Life is f***ed up sometimes but god is always looking out for me and I’ll never take that for granted,” she tweeted.

Briana Has Been Fighting With Devoin Over Money

According to Briana, she’s given her exes multiple chances to help them get on their feet, including giving them money.

“I’m such a horrible person/mom but I give both my baby daddies chance after chance…” Briana wrote on Twitter, as noted by Celebuzz. The posts, however, have since been deleted.

“I invited one of my baby daddies to live with me because he was homeless, let him stay to save up money to get his own place. He’s where he’s at now because I let him stay with me,” Briana said, likely talking about Devoin. “I gave another baby daddy 1k+ to get on his feet to start a new job. He also wouldn’t be where he is if it wasn’t for me helping him with money.”

“I’ve offered both my baby daddies my car so they can see their kids when they didn’t have a car… I’ve bent over backward for my baby daddies only to get sh*tted on… I literally work three jobs to make sure my kids have everything they need,” the mother-of-two continued. “All I was asking for 250 a month each for their kid so I can use it towards gymnastic bills and daycare. I haven’t asked for anything else.”

According to Briana, Devoin and Luis have not followed through with the payments they agreed to make.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

