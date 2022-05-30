PHOTO: Briana DeJesus Posts Friend’s Baby Bump

“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus revealed her inner circle was growing. The Florida native attended a gender reveal party for her best friend, Shirley Burgos, who is expecting a baby girl.

The mother-of-two shared a picture that showed her with her friends: Shae Kogut, Burgos and a digital creator known as Queen Bonnie Connie, who cradled Burgos’ burgeoning baby bump in the photo.

“We are having a baby!!!! 💙💗 @queenconniebonniee @shirlz13 @shae_kogut 💗💙,” DeJesus wrote.

DeJesus is the mother of two children. She shares 10-year-old Nova with her ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and 4-year-old Stella with her ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

DeJesus Wants Another Relationship

Burgos’ pregnancy news came after DeJesus told “Teen Mom” reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky that she’s been celibate for nearly one year.

“I’ve been celibate for nine months. I’m ready to f***,” DeJesus said.

On May 10, she tweeted she was ready to find a man. “I really just want to be laid up with a boo thang under the sun eating watermelon and sipping on a pina colada,” DeJesus wrote, per Monsters & Critics. “Hearing the waves hit.”

She made it clear she wasn’t settling for a girls’ trip, either. “Nah I wanna be with my boo,” she tweeted. “I see my friends all the time lmao.”

DeJesus was previously engaged to Florida tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez, known as Javi 2.0 among fans.

Gonzalez got down on one knee in May 2021 but by August 2021 they had split.

“He never understood the TV life, the attention on social media and he wanted me all to himself and that wasn’t fair,” DeJesus told The Sun. “I know people are speculating that we called off the engagement because of Chris’ podcast but there was more to the story.

“We weren’t on the greatest of terms,” she added. “A lot of arguing and miscommunication.”

He also had a problem with DeJesus to six her tumultuous relationships with her exes and didn’t like when she saw her friends.

“He never wanted me to mend my relationship with Devoin for the sake of Nova, never wanted me to talk to Luis about Stella,” she said to The Sun. “He never liked me hanging out with my two best friends Shae and Shirley. He viewed me as a piece of property and not as a wife so I started to check out.”

DeJesus Denied Hooking Up With Chris Lopez

DeJesus befriended Chris Lopez, the ex-boyfriend of her foe, Kailyn Lowry.

DeJesus and Lowry have been feuding since 2017 when DeJesus briefly dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Rumors swirled that DeJesus went after Lopez — another ex of Lowry — after they did a podcast together and hung out in Miami and Philadelphia.

She was also caught in a lie. DeJesus was caught wearing Lopez’s shirt — the same one he wore when they filmed together on “Teen Mom.” DeJesus claimed the shirt was hers, but on the reunion Lopez said he let DeJesus borrow his shirt because she was cold.

DeJesus became incensed when Pinsky asked if there was any credence to the hookup rumors.

“That story is so old,” said DeJesus, rolling her eyes. “Just because I had relations with someone’s ex-husband doesn’t mean I want to do that every single time.”

“What do you guys care? Like is that your business? I don’t think so. It’s not anybody’s business. Not Kail’s either,” she added. “Chris is not her property, so even if I did want to f*** Chris, who cares?”