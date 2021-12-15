“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus said she couldn’t breathe in a new trailer for the “Family Reunion.” MTV spliced together various moments from the new season, which put together cast members from “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG.”

I wasn’t immediately clear what happened or how DeJesus might have been injured, but she’s shown lying down on the floor and screams, “I can’t breathe!” The trailer later cuts and shows her on a stretcher and being placed in the back of an ambulance.

DeJesus, 27, revealed in September 2021 that she was diagnosed with lupus after suffering with a mystery illness for months. “Got diagnosed with lupus a few days ago and I’m not gonna lie—I was definitely sad about it,” she wrote on Twitter at the time, according to The Sun. “I’m starting to finally feel better.”

“In just a quick few months my body has changed so much (health wise) I’ve been in such denial but I am not the same anymore,” she wrote via Instagram stories on September 30, 2021, per fan account Teen Mom Shade Room. “This sucks [sad face emotion].”

“I’ve been in a lot of pain lately. Normal things that I used to be able to do — I can’t really do it anymore. (Well I can but it causes a lot of pain,” she added.

MTV Said Family Reunion Is the ‘Mother of All Vacations’





Play



Video Video related to ‘teen mom’ star collapses & rushed to the hospital 2021-12-15T11:11:59-05:00

The “Family Reunion” spinoff is being framed as an idea that was concocted by Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd.

“Maci and I had this crazy idea,” says Floyd in the beginning of the trailer, “I’m wondering if this was our worst idea ever or the best idea.”

The “Teen Mom” franchise has never gotten all the girls from the cast together, except for the end of the season reunions. This is the first time they will be together for an extended time in the same location.

“For the first time ever, your favorite moms from ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ come together,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It’s MTV’s ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion.’ Their worlds are about to collide for the mother of all vacations. And you never know who will show up.”

Before things went sideways, DeJesus told everyone: “I’m gonna be here for a good time.”

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer also showed up to the vacation. “Throw me in a house with a bunch of girls… what are we doing?” she says.

MTV also included a moment with Amber Portwood, where all the ladies stood up for being good moms except her. “I just really felt like I wasn’t worthy enough to stand up,” she said.

Farrah Abraham Is Returning to MTV

After being fired by MTV in 2017 for working in the adult entertainment industry, Abraham returned “Teen Mom” for the “Family Reunion” spinoff.

But not everyone seemed excited to have her back. “Let’s have some f—— fun. Let’s have some f—— fun, bitch,” Floyd says after Abraham shows up to their party.

MTV also showed Abraham having sitdowns with former co-stars like Bookout and Portwood.

During a chat with TMZ after filming, Abraham hinted someone tried to physically assault her.

“I think people should not physically attack you,” the mom of one told TMZ. “Especially after COVID and every other thing going on in our real world of news, don’t touch people.”