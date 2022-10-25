Fans Spot Missing Cast Member in Leaked ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’ Photo

Missing cast member? On Sunday, October 23, a “Teen Mom” fan account shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” season two taping and fans couldn’t help but notice that one star was missing.

Eight chairs were shown in the photo, but only seven cast members were present. Fans quickly pointed out the empty chair and noted that Briana DeJesus, 28, was not in attendance.

Why Was Briana Not in Attendance?

Fans commented on the October 23 post with their thoughts on why the MTV star was missing from the photo.

[Brianna] has [seemed] to walk out?” one fan wrote.

“Where is Brianna?? 😳,” a second fan wondered.

“Empty chair… [Bri] & Ashley probably can’t be around each other,” a third fan commented.

In September 2022, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Briana and co-star Ashley Jones got in a physical fight while recording “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” in Oregon.

An inside source told the Ashley that the drama started after Briana’s mother, Roxanne, made a comment about how the grandma’s need to be supportive of each other. Ashley’s mother, Tea, thought the comment was a dig at her and a fight broke out.

“They started screaming and cussing at each other and tried to get at each other but it was broken up by security,” the source revealed.

According to The Ashley, the drama escalated later that night, resulting in a physical fight. The outlet reported that Ashley Jones spit on Briana and someone started “throwing stuff.” The Ashley did not reveal what cast member(s) started throwing things.

The source told The Ashley that Briana, Roxanne, Ashley and Tea were ordered to leave the show after the altercation.

Ashley Jones was one of the cast members present in the October 23 Instagram photo.

“I heard Ashley slapped Briana out of her seat that’s why that chair is [empty],’ a fourth fan speculated, which has not been confirmed.

Briana Poses With Cheyenne Floyd at Reunion Show

On Monday, October 24, the same fan account shared a photo of Briana and Cheyenne in full-glam makeup with the caption, “More filming. Chey, Bri and Kiaya.”

Briana looked stunning in the photo with a black slip dress and smoky-eye makeup.

According to The Sun, the photo was snapped at the season two reunion show, so Briana was in attendance for at least part of the reunion but fans still wondered why Briana was missing from the October 23 photo.

Briana Calls Out Ashley on Instagram

Briana and Ashley have mostly kept quiet about the rumored “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” drama but Briana did share details about the event in a September Instagram story.

According to The Sun, The MTV star defended her mother Roxanne in her September story and even called out Ashley directly.

“I tried to spare [you] extra grief knowing that [you’re] pregnant now but I am going to stand by what is right,” she wrote. “My mother simply addressed an issue and instead of ‘pastor’ [Tea] taking FULL accountability – she couldn’t handle being in the hot seat and projected and tried to step to my mother.”

“Everything else doesn’t even matter at this point,” she continued. “[Your] true actions shined bright that night and now every cast-mate that was there (who also witnessed what happened) will vouch for me stop lying.”

Briana also alluded to Ashley spitting on her, writing, “After bodily fluids went flying all over the place…[you] had the nerve to say something [along] the lines of ‘Who are you gonna spit on now.'”

READ NEXT: Fans Think Leah Messer’s Ex Robbie Kidd Commented on a ‘Teen Mom’ Reddit Post