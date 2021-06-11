Briana DeJesus Sparks Javi Gonzalez Breakup Rumors

Is it over already? “Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus sparked rumors that her relationship with fiance Javi Gonzalez ended two weeks after she announced they were engaged. DeJesus removed traces of Gonzalez from her Twitter and TikTok accounts. Adding to the suspicion, Gonzalez — a tattoo artist who worked on DeJesus’ arm — shared vague posts that hinted at a breakup, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and The Sun.

DeJesus announced her engagement by sharing a compilation of pictures to TikTok. That video, along with posts on Twitter, has since been removed. DeJesus is no longer following Gonzalez on Instagram, The Ashley reported. DeJesus’ sister, Brittany, and mother, Roxanne, also are not following the tattoo artist.

DeJesus is typically outspoken on social media — she quickly called out co-star Kailyn Lowry after she was cut from the June 8 episode of “Teen Mom 2” — but she hasn’t responded to rumors about a possible split.

Gonzalez, however, needed to get something off his chest. He shared several vague posts on Instagram on June 10, though the posts have since been deleted. Luckily for curious fans, the images were captured by The Ashley.

“I used to think communication was the key until I realized comprehension his,” one message said. “You can communicate all you want with someone but if they don’t understand you, it’s silent chaos.”

“If I tell you I don’t like something and you do the same s***, I’m just gone assume you saying f*** me,” a second post read. He added his own caption that said, “So f*** you too LMAO.”

DeJesus Was Afraid to Go Public With Their Relationship

DeJesus handled her relationship with Gonzalez differently than she approached her previous relationships. While she was happy to have MTV cameras film with her exes — like Javi Marroquin and John Rodriguez — the mother-of-two was apprehensive about inducting Gonzalez into her world of reality TV.

“I think that was the wrong thing that I did in my past relationships,” DeJesus told E! News after her engagement went public. “I put it all out there and sometimes, certain people can’t handle it or they’re not ready for it.”

She added, “I have to respect his wishes and his decisions, and he’s OK with people knowing about us, but he’d rather keep some stuff private, and I understand and I get it.”

Gonzalez Made His Debut on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Even though DeJesus was nervous to introduce Gonzalez into her world of reality TV, the tattoo artist made his debut on the May 25 episode of “Teen Mom 2.” Leading up to the moment, DeJesus started to get nervous and texted her beau to make sure he was still OK with appearing on camera.

She admitted that she’s been on camera for 10 years and she’s comfortable with it, but not everyone is the same. For example, her ex-boyfriend John Rodriguez was never able to be authentic with MTV around.

Still, DeJesus invited MTV to film one of their tattoo sessions. “I’m definitely treading super lightly. As far as filming with him, it’s a struggle for me,” she admitted. “It’s a struggle for me to introduce him to my world.”

READ NEXT: Chris Lopez’s Private Text About Kailyn Lowry Exposed