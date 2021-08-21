Briana DeJesus’ Ex-Fiance Responds to Their Breakup

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus confirmed she and her fiance, Javi Gonzalez, are no longer together. While both parties said things didn’t work out, Gonzalez shared a message via Instagram stories on August 20 that seemed like he was throwing “subtle shade” at his former partner, according to the fan page Teen Mom Chatter.

“Your man ate today? How’s he feeling? What did his day consist of? Anything new? Oh, you don’t know?” the post said, per screenshots from the “Teen Mom” fan account. “But you know whose pics he liked and followed.

The post included hashtags that said things like, “oh you childish,” “smh,” “social media has brainwashed some” and “difference between girls and women.”

The Florida tattoo artist also answered questions from fans who were curious about what happened with the “Teen Mom 2” star. “Different frequencies, different principles,” he said. “No hard feelings just not for me.”

When someone asked why he lowered his frequency, Gonzalez said, “We do some wild s*** sometimes.”

DeJesus also confirmed her split from Gonzalez on Instagram stories.

“Nothing crazy [happened],” the 27-year-old wrote, per In Touch. “I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice but I am just not ready for it.”

“Had a great year with him but [right now], I have other plans,” she added on August 19. “Maybe in the future, we will meet again… I love him and he’s a great guy.”

DeJesus — the mother of 9-year-old Nova and 4-year-old Stella — is an alum of “16 and Pregnant.” She and Gonzalez met through mutual friends and started dating officially in September 2020, In Touch reported.

DeJesus Later Said She Didn’t ‘Really Love’ Her Ex

In tweets that have since been deleted, DeJesus said she talked to her therapist and realized she probably was never truly in love with the tattoo artist.

“My therapist told me that non of y’all matter. Even my supporters. [Because] y’all not gonna drop what y’all are doing to come to help me in a situation. And no disrespect to anyone, I love y’all, but my therapist has the tea!” DeJesus tweeted, according to screenshots obtained by Heavy. “That made me realize the internet is fake!”

“Also, she told me I wasn’t in love, I was just in love with the thought,” the mother-of-two continued. “And looking for acceptance may feel like love but it’s just a trigger response and I was like ok u didn’t have to read me like that.”

DeJesus Previously Said She Couldn’t Wait to Get Married

Three months before ending their relationship, DeJesus said she was elated over the engagement.

“I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi,” she told MTV News in May. “He is an incredible man and I can’t want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I’ve never been this happy!”

DeJesus previously told E! News she was going to take the relationship “very slow.”

“I hope he’s the one. He’s so nice,” she told E! News “I’ve never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much.”

The MTV star shared Gonzalez — who appeared on the “Teen Mom 2” reunion with DeJesus — didn’t like being around the cameras.

“He didn’t really know how popular the show was until people started finding stuff out about him,” she told the outlet. “He kind of got a little scared.”

