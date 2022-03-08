Why Did Briana DeJesus & Javi Gonzalez Breakup?

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus and tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez announced their engagement in May 2021 after eight months of dating. But their relationship wasn’t meant to last.

In August 2021, DeJesus revealed they had ended their engagement.

“Had a great year with him but rn I have other plans,” she wrote on Instagram, per Us Weekly. “Maybe in the future we will meet again. I love him and he’s a great guy.”

The star revealed the breakup was mutual. “I got ish I need to work on and goals I need to meet,” she added. “I don’t feel like it’s fair dragging anyone along while I do those things.”

In an Instagram Q&A of his own, Gonzalez said their views didn’t align. “Different frequencies, different principles. No hard feelings just not for me,” he said, according to The Sun.

Gonzalez Struggled to Adapt to DeJesus’ Life

At the beginning of their relationship, DeJesus said she and her then-boyfriend were taking things slow.

“I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he’s not very comfortable,” she told E! News in May 2021. “He’s still very shy and he doesn’t really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I’m living a triple life: mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life.”

“I’m navigating and I’m trying and I hope he’s the one,” she told E! News. “He’s so nice. I’ve never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much.”

According to DeJesus, Gonzalez didn’t realize the popularity of “Teen Mom” until fans started to find out about him. He was “scared” of the attention.

“He just took some steps back and we’re trying to ease our way into this whole grand appearance. He’s going to be on ‘Teen Mom’ — I think an episode or two—but I try my very hardest not to film with him,” she told E! News.

As DeJesus said, Gonzalez did appear in a few scenes on season 10 of “Teen Mom 2.”

Gonzalez Wasn’t Thrilled About DeJesus Meeting Up With Chris Lopez

In the season 11 teaser, DeJesus confessed to her sister, Brittany DeJesus, that she didn’t feel “comfortable” bringing Gonzalez to meet with Chris Lopez — the ex-boyfriend of Kailyn Lowry, her longtime foe — to record a podcast episode in Philadelphia.

“He obviously has his concerns, like you,” Briana told Brittany. “Javi said, ‘You know, it is what it is. I support you. Do what you want. Just don’t make me look stupid.’”

When Brittany asked what Gonzalez meant by that, Briana said he was just being “a man.”

Brittany pressed her sister further when Briana said she was going to Philadelphia with her best friend, Shirley Burgos, instead of Gonzalez.

“Why are you going with Shirley and not Javi if Javi has concerns?” Brittany asked.

Briana said she felt safer with her friend. “Shouldn’t you be more comfortable with your man though?” Brittany asked.