Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus Slams Ex Amid Cheating Scandal

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is happy she “dodged [a] bullet” with ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin. Lauren Comeau, the mother of his 2-year-old son Eli, went on Instagram live on January 19 where she said she was “stuck” in Deleware because of the son they share, but the rest of her family and friends live in Maine.

Responding to Lauren’s Instagram live, Briana said she was relieved things with Javi and her didn’t last long. “Damn I would hate to be stuck in another city with no friends and family. Thank god I dodged that bullet lol f*** datttttt,” she tweeted on January 19, as noted by Teen Mom Tea. She has since deleted the message.

Javi Tried To Pressure Briana To Move to Deleware

When Briana, 26, and Javi, 28, briefly dated location was a problem for them. Javi was ready to propose to Briana and start a life with her, but he wanted her to move to Deleware to be with him. Briana is originally from New York, but she and her family now live in Florida. That type of move wasn’t possible for Briana, though the mother-of-two later said she and Javi split because he didn’t want her to get plastic surgery. Javi, however, denied the allegation.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” Briana said in January 2018 to Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck … because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer, and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him,” she continued. “He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand.”

Lauren, 29, and Javi picked up their relationship after he officially ended things with Briana.

Lauren Cried During Her Instagram Live

Lauren took to social media after she saw that Javi and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry were at a car dealership together. Javi and Kailyn, 28, were married for five years and share 7-year-old son Lincoln Marshall together.

Javi’s relationship with Kailyn has been a sore spot for Lauren throughout their relationship, with Kailyn claiming multiple times that Javi tried to cheat on Lauren with her.

The mother-of-one seemed most hurt that Javi and Kailyn were moving on with their lives while she was “left in pieces.”

“It’s just f***ing upsetting that two people can be OK with causing people this much pain,” Lauren said. “It’s really f***ing upsetting. I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain and all that my whole life. But what I found out today, from the kids nonetheless, just makes me feel like the last three years they’ve just been waiting for this to happen.”

She then insinuated Kailyn and Javi have been having a fling for years. “I’ve always known people have been against me and Javi,” she noted. “I’ve always known that people have been fighting against us being together. People have wanted to see us break up our whole life, I mean our whole relationship. And now that it’s finally here, it’s just like, where did those three years go?”

