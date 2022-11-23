Briana DeJesus Claims Javi Marroquin Wanted to Get Her Pregnant While They Dated

“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus is making “explosive claims” about her relationship with ex-fiancé Javi Marroquin, according to The U.S. Sun.

The Sun reports that DeJesus spoke about her relationship in a recent Instagram Live, claiming that she believes Marroquin only entered the relationship and proposed to her in an effort to make his ex-wife and fellow “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry jealous, as she was pregnant at the time with Chris Lopez. DeJesus also spoke about how Marroquin wanted to get her pregnant during the relationship.

Briana DeJesus On Her Relationship With Javi Marroquin: ‘I Think It Was For TV’

Briana DeJesus told viewers during her Instagram live that “The tea is hot!” in regards to her claims about her relationship with Javi Marroquin. DeJesus spoke about how she felt like Marroquin’s intentions were never genuine with her while the two were in a relationship.

“He only really proposed to me and dated me to piss someone off. I really think the true victim here was me because I was thrown in the middle,” DeJesus said.

DeJesus and Marroquin were engaged in May 2021, after only eight months of dating, according to People, though their relationship didn’t survive the summer. The two split by August of that same year.

DeJesus also claimed during her Instagram live session that Marroquin wanted her to become pregnant while they were dating, saying, “There was a time that [Javi] wanted to get me pregnant so bad, but I didn’t want that…I secretly had to get on birth control.”

DeJesus also made it clear during the Instagram live that while she believes Marroquin’s intentions were to make his ex Kailyn Lowry jealous, she did not have those same intentions, telling fans, “I was minding my own business and this man wouldn’t leave me alone” and that she never wanted to cause drama by dating Lowry’s ex. DeJesus says she would take back the relationship if she could.

Javi Marroquin Relationships Timeline: 2012-Now

Javi Marroquin has been linked to multiple “Teen Mom” stars over the years, from dating to engagements to marriage, here’s a look back at all of Javi Marroquin’s “Teen Mom” showmances from the past decade.

In September 2012, Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry announced their engagement on Twitter and were married a year later at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey. They even swam with sharks at the aquarium before the ceremony was held. Two months after their wedding, Lowry gave birth to their son, Lincoln Marroquin.

Two years after their wedding, Lowry and Marroquin divorced in 2015. According to InTouch, the split was due to many factors, including trust issues in the relationship, cheating rumors, and Marroquin’s response to Lowry’s miscarriage.

In early 2017, Marroquin confirmed to Radar Online that while he had dated Cassie Bucka for about a month, the relationship was already over. Later that year, he dated “Real World” star Madison Channing Walls for about two weeks, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup also reports that Marroquin dated Lauren Comeau from around July to September in 2017, before the two split and rumors began swirling about his relationship with Briana DeJesus. The two dated for a short time but didn’t last at the time. Marroquin rekindled his relationship with Comeau, and the two had a child, Eli, in 2018. Eli’s birthday is one day before his older brother Lincoln’s.

Despite dating and briefly being engaged to DeJesus again in 2021, the two have since split and Marroquin has reunited once again with Comeau, whom he is currently dating.

Heavy reached out to Marroquin for comment but did not receive a response at the time.

