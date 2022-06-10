Briana DeJesus Wants To Improve Her Relationship With Kailyn Lowry

“Teen Mom 2” stars Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry have been in a longstanding feud dating back to 2017, when DeJesus first joined the show.

The tension between the two MTV stars escalated in the summer of 2021 when Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation. A judge sided with DeJesus in April 2022 and the case was dismissed.

DeJesus recently spoke to Us Weekly about the infamous feud and revealed she wants to improve her fractured relationship with Lowry.

“I look forward to an improved relationship with Kail,” she told the outlet in June 2022. “It seems that Kail may have gotten upset, but was then very poorly advised as to whether there should be a lawsuit.”

DeJesus has never shied away from sharing her thoughts on the lawsuit. In an August 2021 interview with Celebuzz, she referred to the defamation case as “not a good use of the court system.”

The 28-year-old told Us Weekly that her relationship with Lowry has improved since the lawsuit ended.

“Our relationship is certainly better now that communications are not being relayed through the funnel of bad legal advice,” she said.

Briana DeJesus Slams Kailyn Lowry on Twitter

DeJesus’s statement to Us Weekly may come as a surprise to some fans, considering the MTV star took a jab at Lowry on Twitter just a week ago.

In a since-deleted tweet, DeJesus poked fun at Lowry’s mental health.

According to The Sun, she wrote, “Taking antidepressants once [you] realized [you] can’t always use the court room/ color of [your] skin to shut people up.”

Lowry has been open about her struggles with depression.

DeJesus didn’t stop there. She continued, “High light of my life = having a loving family which [you] don’t have so I’ll always be winning.”

The “Teen Mom” star deleted the tweet shortly after but that didn’t stop fans from discussing the tweet on Reddit.

Some fans felt that DeJesus’s statements were unnecessarily cruel.

“That’s really cruel,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I’m generally team Bri in this whole thing, but god I wish she’d stop bashing Kail for being abandoned by her parents 😓,” another user chimed in.

“Brianna is mean as f***. Something [is] not fully connected with her,” a third user added.

