Briana DeJesus Sued by Kailyn Lowry in New Legal Drama

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry is taking legal action against Briana DeJesus. The Deleware resident filed a lawsuit against DeJesus in Florida on June 25, according to court documents obtained by Heavy.

In the lawsuit — where DeJesus is referred to as “Defendant” — DeJesus’ interview with Celebuzz is referenced.

“Lowry brings this action against Defendant for defamation concerning recent untrue statement made by Defendant about Lowry, on social media,” court documents say.

“Defendant, a long-time foe of Lowry, asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother,” the lawuit says. “These statements were shared with [Defendants] social media followers, which exceed 1 million persons.”

Currently, DeJesus has at least 1.2 million Instagram followers. When she first did the interview with Celebuzz last month, it was posted to her page with a “swipe up” feature so that her fans could read her statement about Lowry.

The MTV personality’s rep told E! News the star was “disheartened” by the “untrue” assertions by DeJesus.

The Lawsuit Says Lowry Was ‘Harmed’ by DeJesus’ Statements

DeJesus is accused of making phony allegations that “harmed” Lowry. The feud between the two has been going on for years, and now Lowry seeks to “end the drama.”

The lawsuit says:

Defendant’s comments are untrue, and they were made by Defendant for the purpose of causing Lowry harm. By making these false statements, Defendant not only harmed Lowry, but she also lined her own pockets while doing so. Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself, which included pushing articles about Lowry for which, upon information and belief, Defendant was paid. Lowry seeks redress from this Court to right the wrongs that Defendant caused and end the drama between the two women, once and for all.

The Florida native went off on Lowry after she claimed the mother-of-four was absent from a June 8 episode of “Teen Mom 2” because she rather film about her home build rather than discuss her co-parenting relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

DeJesus, 27, alleged to Celebuzz that Lowry, 29, physically assaulted her ex, a claim that Lowry always denied. Lowry was arrested in September 2020 over the allegations — as first reported by The Sun — though the charges against her were dropped in February 2021 and the incident was expunged from her record, Lowry’s rep confirmed to Heavy.

Lowry and Lopez have two children together, 3-year-old Lux and 11-month-old Creed. Lowry is also the mother of 11-year-old Isaac Rivera and 7-year-old Lincoln Marroquin.

At the time of the incident, Lowry and Lopez got into an argument over Lux’s hair, with the “Teen Mom 2” star saying her ex cut Lux’s hair without her permission.

DeJesus Accused Lowry of Being ‘Inauthentic’

In one of the many claims DeJesus made against Lowry in her Celebuzz interview, the star alleged Lowry was being phony.

“Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” DeJesus told the outlet in June.

She continued:

This was back when [her son] Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris. While I understand Kail — and all of us — want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names (and Kail takes pride in her brand and her podcasts) at the end of the day she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life. It comes off as exceptionally inauthentic and an insult to her other cast members.

