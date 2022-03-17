Briana DeJesus Files for Order of Protection Against Kailyn Lowry

“Teen Mom” stars Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry have been in a longstanding feud since 2017. The two women famously don’t get along and have continuously taken jabs at each other on “Teen Mom 2” and social media.

The drama escalated in the summer of 2021 when Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the lawsuit was a response to claims made by Briana that stated, “Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez,” with whom Kail shares her two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

In March 2022, The Sun revealed that Briana’s lawyers filed a Motion for a Protective Order, which will ban Kailyn from seeking information about Briana’s “sexual relationship with a third party.”

Briana DeJesus Files for Order of Protection

In court documents exclusively obtained by The Sun, Briana’s lawyer claimed that Kailyn’s attorney inquiring about Briana’s sexual history is “irrelevant” to the case. Briana’s attorney stated that questions concerning her sexual history are an attempt to “pry into the salacious details of Briana’s private life for the benefit of embarrassing her.”

“The case isn’t really about defamation,” Briana’s legal team wrote in the court documents. “The case is really about the fact that Ms. Lowry is upset that Ms. Soto has had a relationship with her ex.”

According to The Sun, Kailyn’s legal team previously insisted that every detail from the case would be a matter of public record. Briana lawyers fought back against this notion by filing a Motion for a Protective Order, which will keep information from the lawsuit confidential.

The Sun reported that a judge has yet to make a ruling on the request.

Briana Slams Kailyn on Social Media

On March 17, 2022, Briana DeJesus took to Instagram to address her ongoing feud with co-star Kailyn Lowry. The mother-of-two shared a photo collage of different articles written about the infamous rivalry, alongside the caption, “You STARTED THIS. I’m ENDING IT. #LinkinBio for the FULL TRUTH + final time I’ll be addressing Kailyn Lowry and her perpetual need to talk about me, insert herself in my life, and allow me to live in her head rent-free. Please, Kail, find a new hobby + get a life. ✌️✌️✌️.”

In her Instagram bio, she included a link to a Celebuzz article titled, “EXCLUSIVE: Briana DeJesus Accuses Kailyn of Lying and Hypocrisy Amid Scathing Lawsuit.”

Briana spoke to Celebuzz exclusively about the drama, stating, “Kailyn Lowry has continued to talk about me- both suggestively and directly- on social media. Since she sued me months ago, I have mostly kept quiet aside from times I’ve felt I’ve had to respond.”

The MTV star went on to publicly denounce rumors that she slept with Kail’s ex, Chris Lopez, telling Celebuzz, “I never slept with Chris, regardless of what Kail wants to keep intimating. I have no interest in him in that manner and never did.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

