Briana DeJesus Says She Has Damaging Info About Kailyn Lowry

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus said she knew “shocking” information about Kailyn Lowry that could cause “real damage” if it got out.

She and Lowry’s latest battle went down on March 15 after Lowry, 30, leaked messages between DeJesus, 27, and Javi Marroquin. Marroquin was married to Lowry from 2012 to 2017 and briefly dated DeJesus in 2017 after his divorce.

Marroquin and Lowry have one son together: 8-year-old Lincoln.

“Javi is a snake in the grass,” DeJesus tweeted on March 17 about Marroquin sending their private messages to Lowry, according to screenshots posted to Reddit. “They are made for each other.”

“It’s crazy bc Javi has said so much s*** about that poor girl & her kids to me that is shocking but I would never blast that info bc it’ll do some real damage,” she continued. “I’m not a spiteful person. He’s not loyal. Never will be.”

DeJesus Isn’t Interested in Lowry’s ‘Sloppy Seconds’

DeJesus was accused of going after Lowry’s “sloppy seconds” after — in addition to dating Marroquin — she traveled to Philadelphia to record a podcast episode with Chirs Lopez, the father of Lowry’s two youngest sons, 4-year-old Lux and 19-month-old Creed.

MTV showed the two meeting up on the March 15 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” the same day Lowry leaked the private texts between DeJesus and Marroquin.

DeJesus denied rumors that she and Lopez became romantic.

“If I really wanted her sloppy seconds, I could literally have both of them at the same time,” she tweeted, per the screenshots shared on Reddit. “But I don’t want any of them. Chris is such a cool person, y’all need to leave him alone.”

DeJesus Denies Hooking Up With People for Spite

Some fans might think that DeJesus and Lopez had a fling — especially after she was spotted wearing the same shirt Lopez wore to film the podcast — but the “Teen Mom 2” star said she has been celibate for nearly a year.

“If I wanted to slut it out, I could’ve had her father eating me a**,” she tweeted, screenshots of her tweets show. “Lol life so god damn short, stop being a weirdo and worrying about other ppls sex life but speaking of sex—it’s almost going to be a year, I’m starting to lose my tastebuds.”

DeJesus revealed in August 2021 she had split from her fiance, Javi Gonzalez. The couple was engaged for three months before they parted ways.

Since DeJesus has already sparked relationships with two of Lowry’s exes, some people suspected DeJesus might go after Jo Rivera, the father of Lowry’s eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac.

“Lmao joe is happily married, vee is fire,” DeJesus tweeted, referring to Rivera and his wife, Vee. “He’s the only one who actually won.”

DeJesus recalled a time when she, Marroquin, Rivera, her sister, Brittany, went to lunch and Lowry was “trashed” by her exes.

“Forreal, I remember Javi, myself, my sister and joe went out for lunch, yeeeaaaars ago during a reunion and those two men trashed that poor girl like it was nothing,” DeJesus tweeted, according to screenshots. “I can’t respect her if nobody else in her fam can.”