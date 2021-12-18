Briana DeJesus Shades Kailyn Lowry After Treadmill Scandal

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus said “karma will find her way” after she was accused of sending co-star Kailyn Lowry a treadmill for Christmas. DeJesus admitted to engaging in social media wars for fun but said she wanted to change moving forward. DeJesus said she had a change of heart after two things changed her views “forever.”

“I’ve realized some things over the years, even last few months… nobody cares about you… in 10 years they will forget about the leaked video, gossip about who dated who, nasty breakups…it’s entertaining for the moment but none of that matters,” she wrote in an Instagram statement on December 17, 2021.

One of the things that impacted her was when her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin — the father of her 10-year-old daughter, Nova — leaked her personal number online. “I’ll never post about my personal business in my inner circle again bc it’s nobody’s business,” she said.

The second instance is her current lawsuit with Lowry. The Deleware resident is suing DeJesus for defamation and DeJesus said she was “wasting tons of money” over “he said, she said.”

“I understand that sometimes u need to set boundaries and put your foot down but everything could have been prevented and done privately.. both parties! I have learned and grown from both of those situations and will now always deal with issues in a better manner (off social media),” DeJesus continued. “Names will be called, things will be said, gifts will be given but will you even remember that in 2032? I can see it being very amusing at first but life is too short!”

Lowry, 29, is suing her co-star for defamation after DeJesus claimed Lowry didn’t appear in a June 8, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom 2” because she wanted to talk about building her new home instead of the issues she was having with Chris Lopez, the father of her sons Lux, 4 and Creed, 1.

“Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” DeJesus told Celebuzz.

In an affidavit obtained by Heavy, Lopez confirmed he talked to DeJesus about the domestic issues he had with Lowry.

Lowry is also the mother to 12-year-old Isaac, from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and 7-year-old Lincoln, from her marriage to Javi Marroquin. The feud between Lowry and DeJesus started in 2017 when DeJesus briefly dated Marroquin following his divorce from Lowry.

DeJesus Said She Is ‘Free’

The star said she was in therapy and has been single for at least six months. She’s also been able to work through her co-parenting issues with Austin and Luis Hernandez, the father of her second daughter, 4-year-old Stella.

“My therapist said I am every [sic] capable of being in a healthy relationship bc I have two with my best friends. I also have been single for six to seven months and it’s been the best decision I have ever made in my whole life. I am free! No more fighting, no more accusing, no more trust issues!”

DeJesus hinted at her past behaviors — possibly a nod to calling Lowry out on social media — but said she is growing.

“I am starting to love myself. And yes it may be funny to be petty here and there but I [am] growing and learning from all my past experiences!” she said.

DeJesus then seemed to take a final jab at Lowry.

“You could have all the money in the world but an ugly person will always be ugly and God sees that. Karma will always find her way… Take this message as you wish but I am just ranting,” she said.

DeJesus finished her post by saying she was taking a “much-needed break” from social media.

Lowry Thanked DeJesus for the Treadmill

Lowry took to social media on December 17, 2021, hours before DeJesus posted her lengthy Instagram statement — to “thank” her co-star for sending a treadmill. Lowry revealed she was going to put it in her dog room.

“Update on the dog room: [Briana DeJesus] Thank you so much for the treadmill. My dogs will love it and I’m lazy so now I don’t have to walk them myself,” she wrote on Instagram.

