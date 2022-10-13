Fans Split Over Briana DeJesus’ Remarks After Leah Messer’s Breakup

“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus was concerned about Leah Messer after her split from Jaylan Mobley was announced.

They two hopped on Instagram live together after the latest episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” aired, and DeJesus wanted to know if her co-star was doing well since the split.

“Are you okay?” DeJesus asked.

Messer was in a bar with her friends drinking margaritas.

“I’m okay,” Messer answered.

“Okay,” DeJesus repeated back. “That’s good. At least you’re hanging out with some friends.”

Messer hinted that times had been hard for her. “This is great clarity. I’m going through a lot right now. As you know, I’ve kept it under wraps,” she said.

At the end of the live, DeJesus asked Messer’s friends to make sure she got home safely.

Fans from the Heavy on Teen Mom Facebook page weren’t convinced that DeJesus’ concern was authentic.

A post about their interaction garnered more than 600 reactions and over 500 comments from fans.

“I don’t believe a word that comes out of Brianna’s mouth if it is anything nice. She is so self-centered and never has anything nice to say about anyone,” one fan wrote.

“Give her time Briana will be trying to get to him too. She likes seconds,” another person wrote, referring to Mobley.

Not everyone was against DeJesus. Some people said she was being sincere. “Briana is a great person she always cares for others that’s why I like her as my favorite,” they said.

Messer Deleted Her Instagram Page

After spending hours on Instagram live following her breakup from Mobley, Messer deleted her Instagram account on October 13.

Before that, she had removed all the pictures she had with Mobley — except for the black-and-white photo of Messer and Mobley holding hands on a beach boardwalk.

She used the picture to announce their split.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” the statement said. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship.

“So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends,” the statement added. “We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together.”

DeJesus Doesn’t ‘Care’ For Messer

One of the reasons fans might not be buying DeJesus’ concern is because she said she didn’t like Messer during the most recent episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“It’s like I don’t not like her but I will say that I’m not friends with her,” DeJesus told co-star Cheyenne Floyd. “Leah said something and I was like I don’t appreciate you going online saying these comments when you can say it to my face.”

DeJesus was upset that Messer said she was engaging in “mean girl behavior” after the “Teen Mom 2” reunion aired.

“It’s not fine. It’s 100% not fine,” she continued. “I don’t care for Leah and I don’t care for Ashley. That’s it.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.