Briana DeJesus Leaks Ashley Jones’ Text After ‘Mayhem’ on New Show

“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus isn’t backing down after Ashely Jones claimed that her co-star knew she was pregnant when they got into a fight while filming season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” in Bend, Oregon.

DeJesus and Jones both maintain that they were not the aggressor in the situation, however, DeJesus said Jones spit at her.

DeJesus denies knowing Jones was pregnant when they got into a fight, even though Jones claimed everyone in the cast knew about her pregnancy.

DeJesus shared screenshots from viewers who were threatening her.

“Spreading lies can really get someone hurt. I’m tired of ppl thinking I’m the one that caused any type of mayhem,” DeJesus wrote on Instagram story, per Teen Mom Tea. “I never assaulted anyone. I never started that fight in Oregon.”

“I never even got disrespect til a pregnant woman who is accusing me I knew about her pregnancy but never told me asked me if I wanted to fight. Lol make it make sense. A high risk pregnancy at that,” she continued. “Asking to fight and spitting on ppl. It’s disgusting.”

DeJesus Thinks Production ‘Lied’ To Jones

DeJesus believes that the production team “lied” to Jones. She sent a text that stated her theory to Jones.

“Just want to let you know that I believe that production lied to you. They didn’t tell any of the other girls about ur pregnancy so they just straight up lied to you,” DeJesus wrote to Ashley, per a screenshot shared by Teen Mom Tea.

Jones didn’t deny the possibility that the production team instigated the fight.

“I’m sure that is very possible considering ti wouldn’t be the first time they straight up lied to me,” Jones wrote, according to the screenshot posted by DeJesus. “To be honest I’m so over this entire situation, I’m over always being blamed or the aggressor for everything.”

“I won’t be coming to any more cast events or reunions so I hope that will alleviate all this drama,” she continued. “I said my opinion on my podcast which I’m allowed to do. Now I’d like to move on.”

DeJesus Wants to Protect Her Name

It was important for DeJesus to clear the air because she didn’t want people to think she tried to fight a woman while she was pregnant.

“You can call me every name in the book but I’m gonna have to draw the line at u accusing me of doing shit to someone who is pregnant,” DeJesus wrote via Instagram, per Teen Mom Tea. “I would never ever cross that line. I’m going to protect my name at all costs with this one.”

The Ashely’s Reality Roundup was the first to break the news: DeJesus and Jones — along with their mothers, Roxanne DeJesus and Pastor Tea — were sent home from “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” after they got into a fight.

After The Ashley reported the news, the feud spilled out onto social media, where Jones and DeJesus traded jabs. DeJesus even leaked Jones’ pregnancy before she was ready to announce it.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.