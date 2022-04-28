Fans Devastated as Briana DeJesus Breaks Down Over Stella

“Teen Mom 2” fans were devastated for Briana DeJesus’ daughter, 4-year-old Stella, when DeJesus attempted to get her father more involved in her life.

According to what has been shown on “Teen Mom 2,” Luis Hernandez has not been a prominent figure in Stella’s life. Her half-sister, 9-year-old Nova, regularly sees her father, Devoin Austin. While Austin includes Stella in activities with Nova, DeJesus and her mother — Roxanne — said they were starting to notice that Stella could tell the bond Nova has with Austin is different than the one she shares with him.

During a car ride shown on the April 26 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Stella asked about Hernandez but when they called him he didn’t pick up.

“Stella obviously wanted to speak to her dad if she asked about her dad,” DeJesus, 27, said in confessional. “I decided just to call him to see because, you never know, he may have just picked up but, unfortunately, he did not.”

“Devoin comes around and unfortunately Luis does not and this was pretty much just a prime example and it’s just sad because if somebody could be there for a child that is not theirs, how come the actual father cannot be there for their bio child,” DeJesus added. “It’s really frustrating and sad.”

Fans Rallied Behind Stella

In an episode discussion thread on Reddit, fans said they felt sorry for Stella.

“Stella is too beautiful of a little soul to be dealing with this nonsense. Like girl I’d be hiding too if I had to talk to Luis tf 😭 Just allow Devoin to continue taking her and Nova for cute ice cream dates and keep it pushing,” one person wrote.

“Damn Luis, step it up already man. If you are going through depression let Stella be the reason you smile. Call her, let her brighten your day. Don’t make shitty excuses. Be there for her. Smh,” another said.

“He will never get his s*** together, he always does the whole oh I’m sorry I swear I will be a better dad but this is coming from the same man that was off being a ‘dj’ in the same city his daughter lives in but never stopped by to see her 💔 sad af like dude didn’t even ask about her health smh,” a third social media user added.

Others were shocked when Hernandez critiqued Stella’s heart monitor by calling it a “fanny pack” when he talked to her on FaceTime.

“I gasped during that part,” they wrote. F****** loser.”

Hernandez Didn’t Ask About Stella’s Heart Condition

DeJesus met up with Hernandez to talk about their parenting situation.

“Stella is like the greatest kid in the whole world and she deserves a parent that’s gonna do everything they can do to be there and she only has one of those,” DeJesus told Hernandez, who promised to do his best, but said he’s “not perfect.”

DeJesus told her mother that Hernandez apologized for not being around enough, but that’s something DeJesus has heard various times throughout the years. The conversation consisted of Hernandez making promises, but he didn’t even ask about his daughter’s health.

Stella was born with three holes in her heart. Although they have closed, she’s still experiencing heart problems and was wearing a heart monitor for 30 days at the time the scene was filmed.

“So it was all about him,” Roxanne said to her daughter. “You know, for the record, Stella has a great relationship with Devoin, but that’s not her father. I’ve noticed that Stella is getting older and she doesn’t understand it quite well yet but it’s starting to click. Like, when Devoin says, ‘Bye, Nova, I love you,’ …Stella not getting the same, it’s f***** up.”