‘Teen Mom’ Star Admits to Upsetting ‘Denial’ About Her Body

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus said she is not the same anymore after she was diagnosed with lupus. The MTV personality, who is participating in the rumored “Teen Mom” spinoff, had been suffering for months before doctors discovered she had the autoimmune disease.

“In just a quick few months my body has changed so much {health wise) I’ve been in such denial but I am not the same anymore,” she wrote via Instagram stories on September 30, per fan account Teen Mom Shade Room. “This sucks.”

“I’ve been in a lot of pain lately. Normal things that I used to be able to do — I can’t really do it anymore. (Well I can but it causes a lot of pain,” she added.

Some fans wondered if DeJesus’ elective plastic surgeries affected her health. “I don’t know,” she said, “but I am still working with doctors to find out.”

DeJesus first revealed her diagnosis in early September. “Got diagnosed with lupus a few days ago and I’m not gonna lie—I was definitely sad about it,” she wrote on Twitter at the time, according to The Sun. “I’m starting to finally feel better.”

The diagnosis wasn’t a complete shock. DeJesus’ mother, Roxanne, has lupus and in July she received a test result that signaled she too might be suffering from the autoimmune disease. “I am so sad. My Ana test came back positive,” she wrote at the time, as noted by The Sun. “Everyone in my family has it.”

Roxanne DeJesus Blasted MTV While Filming the Spinoff

Both the DeJesus sisters — Briana and Brittany — traveled to San Diego to film to rumored “Teen Mom” spinoff. Though it’s been widely reported by The Ashely’s Reality Roundup, People and more outlets, MTV has not confirmed the project.

That didn’t stop DeJesus matriarch Roxanne from slamming MTV, claiming her daughters got into a fight with Ashely Jones, another member of the “Teen Mom 2” cast. Jade Cline, who connected with the DeJesus family after getting plastic surgery in Miami, was also involved in the incident.

“I’m done. I’m sure [the network] is trying to figure out what they are going to do,” she said on Instagram live, per In Touch. “The plan for this new show was gather the girls around and hope for the best.”

Roxanne DeJesus threatened to leave the show. “What you sold was a lie. An illusion. A f****** lie,” she said. “Do not show up at my house with your f****** cameras. Do not send any COVID tests. I am done with your bulls*** … Shove that money up your a**, and I’m out.”

Sources Said the Spinoff Has Been ‘Complete Chaos’

When The Ashley’s Reality Roundup first began reporting on the rumored spinoff, they said the idea was for the “Teen Mom” stars to undergo treatment in a therapeutic environment.

“They are thinking the girls will do ‘healing exercises’ together like sound therapy, etc. and maybe group therapy,” an insider told The Ashley last month.

However, since everything kicked off there have been various reports of fights — including one that, according to a source, turned physical once Farrah Abraham joined the retreat.

“One of the ‘Teen Mom OG’ girls actually flipped some furniture in anger,” a source told The Ashley last week. “Another girl threw something [toward Farrah] and it hit a different cast member on accident. It was complete chaos.”

The people involved in the incident — with the exception of Abraham — were not identified.

