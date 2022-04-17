Briana DeJesus Faces Backlash Amid ‘Missing’ Concern

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus issued a statement after some fans became worried about her whereabouts.

Amid her lawsuit with co-star Kailyn Lowry, DeJesus deleted all the photos from her Instagram grid. Some social media users wanted to know what happened to the MTV personality, but DeJesus faced some backlash when gave her explanation.

“People are worried as to why I deleted all my Instagram posts and my Instagram is currently blank,” she told Celebuzz on April 15. “They think something is going on, something is wrong, and are worried as to why I’m missing.”

DeJesus, 27, said she’s taking a break from Instagram because she wants to revamp her brand.

“I wanted to explain that there is NOTHING to worry about,” the mother-of-two clarified to Celebuzz. “I took a little break from posting to my main page and wanted a breather to figure out how to rebrand.”

DeJesus wants her page to have a different aesthetic.

“I am going to hire a professional photographer to take nicer photos of the girls and I and I want my Instagram to reflect that once we get those done,” DeJesus told Celebuzz. “I’m going for a different vibe and am excited to share those when they’re ready.”

Fans Slammed DeJesus For Sharing ‘Clickbait’ About Missing

Fans of “Teen Mom 2” on Reddit were not pleased when they saw that DeJesus shared a “clickbait” story about going “missing” from Instagram. Some people said it was “grimy,” “disgusting” and could hurt people who actually have family members who are “missing.”

“this is a really grimy thing to do 💀 who rebrands like this ?” one person wrote.

“This was definitely the worst way to rebrand. Really disrespectful to families trying to find missing loved ones,” another said.

Some worried about DeJesus’ mental state.

“I….I can’t even wrap my head around posting click bait about your own self being missing but you’re just actually wanting to revamp ur Instagram…like I thought I was a nut case this is taking the cake for me,” they wrote.

“Kinda gross click bait to post about, if that’s the case. There’s ACTUAL people missing and they’re posting this garbage. It’s disgusting, low and sad. Idk maybe I’m being overly sensitive on it but I think it’s disturbing,” another penned.

DeJesus Has Been Taking Care of Stella During Her Condition

While erroneous rumors swirled that DeJesus was “missing,” in real life the Florida resident has been looking after her youngest daughter, 4-year-old Stella, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

Stella was born with ith three holes in her heart and was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD). Doctors told DeJesus the holes closed as Stella grew up, but the toddler is still complaining about heart pain.

She recently shared a picture on Instagram that showed Stella laying on a doctor’s bed, smiling widely while her mother took the shot.

“My sweet baby cakes,” DeJesus captioned the image, per The Sun.

The “Teen Mom 2” star didn’t provide further context about the current situation.

During season 11 of “Teen Mom 2,” doctors asked Stella to wear a heart monitor for 30 days so they could figure out what was going on with her heart after she complained of it hurting and beating too fast.