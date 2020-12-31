Briana DeJesus Says Her Mom Was Accused of Something ‘Horrific’

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus responded to accusations that her mother, Roxanne, used a racial epithet during the season finale. Roxanne and Briana–who are of Puerto Rican descent–were discussing her ex Devoin Austin, who is Black, after he leaked the Teen Mom star’s phone number on Instagram.

Roxanne slammed Devoin, with MTV bleeping out one of her words. Fans largely accused her of saying the N-word and called for her to be fired. Briana, however, defended her mother during an exclusive interview with Champion Daily.

When the interview was published, Briana posted a photo of her mother on Instagram and wrote as the caption: “My Mom has been falsely accused of something horrific. #LinkInBio for our family’s statement.” The link then took netizens to the Champion Daily story.

“It has come to my attention that people are accusing my Mom of saying a derogatory term in reference to Devoin on this past week’s episode of Teen Mom 2. Specifically, they are accusing her of saying the N-word in reference to him. I want to be very clear and very direct — my Mom absolutely, 100% did not say that word,” she said, explaining that Roxanne called him a d***.

“While I’m not condoning name-calling, who could blame her after what he did?” Briana asked.

Briana Says Roxanne Would Never Use the N-Word

While continuing to defend her mother, Briana said that the N-word isn’t in Roxanne’s vocabulary.

Roxanne “is the farthest thing from racist that there is in the world,” Briana explained to Champion Daily.

While the Teen Mom 2 star understood while people were upset, she said it was ludicrous for people to want her to be fired from the show since she didn’t use a racial slur. “Calling for her to be fired from the show because of using a word she did not use is downright ridiculous,” Briana said. “If she did use the word — which, again, she 100% did not — I could understand people being offended.”

Roxanne Said What Devoin Did Was Illegal

The DeJesus family was at the circus when Briana’s phone started to blow up with messages and calls from unknown numbers. They soon figured it was because of Devoin, and Briana’s phone was rendered unusable because of the incident. When they got back to the house, Roxanne said she was afraid he might leak their address next.

“Let me tell you something, what he did today, exposing your number to the public was shady,” Roxanne said on the December 29 episode.“He did that to be spiteful, but that’s illegal what he did. Next, they’ll be knocking on our f***ing door cause this (bleep) went out and gave out your information.”

Roxanne did not issue a statement herself, though she deleted her most recent picture on Instagram. It was a photo of herself and her friend which soon became inundated with comments from viewers who accused her of saying the N-word and wanted her to be fired from the series.

When Heavy reached out to MTV for comment, they did not immediately respond.

