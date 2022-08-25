Briana DeJesus Dishes on Her Long-Distance Boyfriend

“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus said her new boyfriend, Bobby Scott, is “finally” making her happy.

“I’m very much in a happy relationship,” DeJesus, 28, told E! News. “This is the first real mature relationship that I’ve ever really experienced. This is a grown man. This is not a little boy. He’s wanting to settle down.”

DeJesus is one of the MTV stars to appear on the new “supersized” version of “Teen Mom,” called “The Next Chapter.” MTV canceled “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2,” opting to mush them together into one show.

The mother-of-two feels comfortable with Scott. “He wants all these things and I do too,” she told E! News. “But I finally found somebody that I could just be myself with and he accepts me for who I am and I am very happy.”

DeJesus first revealed she was dating someone new in July when she shared a video of her hand caressing the back of Scott’s head. She captioned the clip, “My baby.”

The “Teen Mom” star is the mother of two children. She shares her 10-year-old daughter, Nova, with her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin, and her second daughter, 5-year-old Stella, with her ex-boyfriend, Luis Hernandez.

DeJesus & Scott Are Long-Distance

DeJesus might be in her first “real” relationship, but Scott doesn’t live around the corner from the “Teen Mom” star. The couple is long-distance, but they are doing what they can to make it work.

“Long distance is hard,” DeJesus told E! News. “I’ve done two of those in the past and it’s not easy, but this time, we make it work. I go to him. He comes to me. We meet halfway. We’ve been doing this for quite some time already.”

DeJesus hasn’t shared too many details about Scott just yet, but viewers are going to get to meet him. She said they are filming together for “Teen Mom.”

“I’m filming with him and hopefully he comes down here to Florida or we meet in another state and we start fresh,” DeJesus told E! News

Getting into a relationship wasn’t the hard part for DeJesus — it was making things work. “I feel like I’ve always found a relationship, but it’s never worked out and I don’t want another failed relationship so I kept this one near to my heart until I was sure and ready,” she told E! News.

Last year, DeJesus was engaged to tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez, but she ended their engagement three months after he proposed.

“Had a great year with him but rn I have other plans,” DeJesus wrote via Instagram in August 2021. “Maybe in the future, we will meet again.”

DeJesus — who is based in Orlando, Florida — was long distance with John Rodriguez, who lived in New York, and Javi Marroquin, who lives in Deleware.

DeJesus Is Happy MTV Revamped ‘Teen Mom’

When asked about “The Next Chapter,” DeJesus said it made sense for MTV to bring the two shows together.

“I feel like I was super excited to come together as one unit because technically that’s what we are anyway,” she told Too Fab. “Being able to be on one show Is great, we all got to come together for our trip, which was awesome to have everybody there.”

“It was kind of separated a little bit [before] which was kinda weird when we were both on the same franchise,” DeJesus added. “I think it’s great, we all have a good chat, it’s good vibes. Finally good vibes.”