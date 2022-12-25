Briana DeJesus Surprises Daughters With Life-Changing Christmas Gift

“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus surprised her daughters — 11-year-old Nova and 5-year-old Stella — with a new house on Christmas. The girls didn’t know they were getting a new home until their mom took them to the property on December 25.

“We did it….again!!!! Merry Christmas to us! I kept this a secret from the girls to be able to surprise them today,” DeJesus wrote via Instagram. “So blessed to have two homes fully paid off as a single mother of 2 ❤️.”

“I am forever grateful for the opportunities God has placed in our life,” she continued. “We move into our new home in the spring and we are so excited❤️.”

In her Instagram stories, DeJesus shared a boomerang of Nova and Stellas with their eyes covered. “On our way to see the surprise!” she wrote. “I didn’t plan this thru and used pants to blindfold them!”

A photo on DeJesus’ Instagram page showed Nova and Stella holding signs that say, “We said yes to the address” and “Home sweet home.”

The house is still under construction. The windows and front door have been installed and the garage door — which was either missing or pulled up when the photo was taken — has a few pieces of lumber inside.

A second photo shows Stella and Nova inside the home. The floors have been laid and the basic wood framing for the home is up.

Since she has been on “Teen Mom,” DeJesus has lived with her mom, Roxanne DeJesus, and her sister, Brittany DeJesus.

After dating her (now ex-boyfriend) Bobby Scott, DeJesus decided it was time to move out on her own.

“I got a forever home that we can always go back to. Doesn’t mean everyone is living together forever,” DeJesus tweeted in 2019 when she bought the home, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

DeJesus clarified to fans that the first home she bought was for her mother, not herself. “If you really watched my story, you would know that the townhome I bought wasn’t for me. I got it for my mother,” she tweeted in August 2022, according to Monsters & Critics.

DeJesus Almost Moved to Texas

According to the location DeJesus listed on Instagram, she purchased the home in Kissimmee, Florida. However, she considered moving to San Antonio, Texas.

“I think I’m ready to buy another home, and I’m looking at homes in Texas…” she said, per The Ashely’s Reality Roundup. “I was looking in San Antonio and I saw some really nice houses that are in my budget.”

“I really like most of [the houses I’ve seen online] so I may just go check it out and put a down payment. I think that’s the plan,” she added, according to The Ashley.

Fans Congratulated DeJesus on the House

DeJesus received well wishes from “Teen Mom” fans on Reddit after an original poster wrote, “Briana purchased another home!”

“Fully paid off houses! Good for her. Finally, someone using the money wisely,” one fan said.

“I always worry because these women spend so much on frivolous shit and cosmetic surgery. I’m down for the home buying and investment property life,” another wrote.