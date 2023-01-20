‘Teen Mom’ Star Opens Up About Plastic Surgery Procedure: ‘My Belly Button Got Infected’

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” star Briana DeJesus, 28, is opening up about plastic surgery. The MTV star took to Twitter on January 17 to thank her doctor “Dr.Miami” for helping her “fix her belly button.”

“I fixed my belly button recently (years ago I got a tummy tuck and my belly button got infected and healed really f***ed up) but I am so happy with my results now! Thank you @TheRealDrMiami,” she wrote in a tweet.

Does Briana Regret Her Plastic Surgery?

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, DeJesus has been working with Dr. Miami for a few years, undergoing procedures such as a tummy tuck and liposuction.

The “Teen Mom 2” star has been open about her history of cosmetic procedures. In 2016, DeJesus broadcasted her experience getting a Brazilian Butt Lift on Snapchat, The Ashley reported.

According to The Sun, DeJesus revealed she sometimes regrets going under the knife during an April 2021 Instagram Q&A.

“Do you regret getting plastic surgery?” a fan asked.

“Sometimes I regret it but do whatever that makes you happy baby,” DeJesus replied.

Catelynn Defends Revealing Ashley’s Pregnancy

DeJesus and Ashley Jones, 25, made headlines earlier this month after their explosive fight aired on the Tuesday, January 17 episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

The drama began after DeJesus’s mother, Roxanne, made a comment about how the grandmas need to support each other. Jones’s mother Tea took the comment as a dig at her and a fight broke out.

“They started screaming and cussing at each other and tried to get at each other but it was broken up by security,” a source told The Ashley before the episode aired.

During the fight, Catelynn Baltierra, 30, decided to inform the cast that Jones was pregnant, a decision that caused mixed reactions from fans.

Baltierra took to Twitter after the episode aired to share the reasoning behind her decision.

“At the time of this whole altercation between Ashley & Briana, there were only 2 of us girls who knew Ashley was pregnant,” she wrote in a January 17 tweet. “I was outside when the actual physical part of the fight happened but I told Ashley (after all the yelling incident at dinner) that she doesn’t need this stress, drama, etc. because it’s not good for her & the baby!”

“It was AFTER I knew about the physical attacks & risks, that I decided to let Jade know about Ashley being pregnant so that way everyone would at least know! Because I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” she added.

Baltierra explained to fans that her safety concerns drove her decision to inform Jade Cline about Jones’s pregnancy.

“Was it right of me to tell Jade about Ashley being pregnant? No,” she wrote. “But honestly, I never thought Ashley would ever get physical & take that kind of risk with someone knowing she’s pregnant!”

She continued, “If I were ever trying to fight some girl, I’d want to know if she’s pregnant or not.”

Baltierra received support in the replies from fans who praised her for doing the right thing.

“YOU DID THE RIGHT THING,” one fan replied. “This is why [you’re] an amazing and mother and by far the only mother in that show I take advice from and inspire to be like.”

“Good for you Cate,” another fan wrote. “I think I would do the same if I was in this position. Gotta protect the little human growing inside.”

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

