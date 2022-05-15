Inside Briana DeJesus’ Party to Celebrate Win Over Kailyn Lowry

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus invited her friends — and Kailyn Lowry’s enemies — to her “case closed” party, where she is celebrating her April win over Lowry. Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation in June 2021.

DeJesus and her guest posted updates on social media throughout the party on May 14.

The pink-themed party included cookies and cakes that said things like, “B**** Have My Money” and “I Won,” as well as an open bar, featuring drinks with names like “Case Closed,” “Baddie,” and Flame Dat A**.”

DeJesus, 30, wore a string of $20 bills as a scarf and wrapped it around her neck while doing a dance for the camera. She had a gavel and block that she hit together and posed for pictures.

Some people caught at the party were “Teen Mom 2” subjects like DeJesus’ ex Luis Hernandez; DeJesus’ sister, Brittany DeJesus, and co-stars Jade Cline and Sean Austin. Lowry’s ex, Malik Montgomery also appeared to be there.

Jenelle Evans Was In Attendance

Since being fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019, Evans hasn’t been involved in the MTV universe. Producers reached out to her when they were filming “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” but they ghosted her when she insisted her husband, David Eason, come to the spinoff.

Things were different when DeJesus threw her party. Evans and DeJesus have always been cordial, and both women have publicly feuded with Lowry.

She didn’t miss an opportunity to party with the enemy of her enemy, posing for photos with DeJesus and doing Jell-O shots with some of the other partygoers.

MTV cameras appeared to be filming the gathering, which means it’s possible that Evans could make an appearance on an upcoming episode of “Teen Mom.”

It hasn’t been confirmed, but The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that MTV was combining “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG,” creating “Teen Mom Legacy,” in an effort to save the sinking franchise which has struggled with ratings over the past few seasons.

Lowry, however, has declined to participate.

DeJesus Claimed Lowry ‘Agreed’ to Pay Her Lawyer Fees

After winning her lawsuit against Lowry, DeJesus asked the judge for Lowry to cover the cost of her defense.

Celebuzz cited a letter sent by DeJesus’ attorney, Marc Randazza, saying his client wanted to be reimbursed for the $120,096.87 she spent on legal fees.

“Pursuant to Florida’s anti-SLAPP statute, the court is required to award Ms. [Briana] Soto her attorney’s fees and costs. I am writing to see if we can come to an agreement on payment of fees before we proceed to filing our motion,” the letter said, according to Celebuzz.

On May 14, the day of DeJesus’ party, she posted a screenshot of Lowry’s signature and claimed the mother-of-four agreed to her demands.

“When you signed the agreement to pay my lawyer fees I hope u felt like complete s***. F*** you and you can suck my d***. I hope I get to see you so I can spit in ur face,” DeJesus wrote, according to Teen Mom Fanz.

“Don’t U ever in ur life ever think it’s ok to use the court system to bully someone,” she added. “Your mother should’ve taught u better.”

If Lowry agreed to pay DeJesus’ lawyer fees, that would set her back more than $300,000. The “Teen Mom 2” alum told “Bachelor” alum, Nick Viall, that she spent $200,000 standing up for herself.