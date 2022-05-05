Briana DeJesus Plans Party to Celebrate Lawsuit Being Dismissed

Briana DeJesus plans to celebrate her lawsuit win against Kailyn Lowry by throwing a party.

On May 4, 2022, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed that DeJesus has offered invites to fellow “Teen Mom” costars and crew, and will throw a party the weekend of May 14.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that while MTV cameras have been invited to the event, it’s unclear if producers will actually choose to film.

A source told the outlet, “With as bad as the ratings are right now, they will probably jump on this and film it. If someone tips Kail off, it would make for glorious TV.”

“Some of the [cast and crew] think it’s really low of Briana to do this… They don’t think it’s a good look to attend a ‘Bash Kail’ party, especially when they personally have nothing against Kail. It’s messy and immature.”

The source concluded, “A lot of people think this is just Briana trying get the other cast members to pick a ‘side’ between her and Kail. Honestly, most people [in the cast] don’t care enough.”

Here’s what you need to know:

DeJesus’ Lawsuit Was Dismissed in Mid-April 2022

On April 18, 2022, Lowry’s defamation lawsuit against DeJesus was dismissed. In a statement to Celebuzz, DeJesus simply shared, “I won.”

According to Us Weekly, DeJesus later posted an Instagram Story that showed her buying a clown costume– fans suspected it was for Lowry. She also wrote in the gift message, “Alexa play ‘b**** better have my money!'”

Lowry had her own reaction to the ruling.

On her Instagram Story, per US Weekly, Lowry wrote, “While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me is still not true. I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can focus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

Lowry Quit ‘Teen Mom 2′

On her podcast, “Barely Famous” on April 22, 2022, Lowry revealed that she doesn’t intend to film anymore “Teen Mom.”

She told her guest, Perez Hilton, “You know the ratings are really dropping for us. I feel like there does come a time where it’s run its course, and I think that goes for every reality show.”

She added that money was instrumental in her decision to leave.

Lowry continued, “I personally feel like I have enough going on to do my own show… Unless they want to offer that to me, or they want to work on something like that. I just don’t know. Why am I going to take a pay cut to do the same amount of work and also not be able to tell my story with full transparency… I want to to do that, despite what other people may say.”

Days later, DeJesus posted a video of the “Teen Mom 2” cameras filming to her Instagram Stories. According to The Sun, DeJesus posted a number of emojis and the hashtag #teenmom.