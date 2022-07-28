Fans Slam Briana DeJesus After She Pleads for People to ‘Be Nice’

The news that Amber Portwood has officially lost custody of her son James quickly generated a lot of buzz among “Teen Mom” fans. The custody battle involving James and Portland’s ex Andrew Glennon had already gone on for several years, but now an Indiana court has ruled in Glennon’s favor. In the wake of the decision, fellow “Teen Mom” personality Briana DeJesus seemingly commented on the situation via Instagram, but she also quickly deleted her original post. It wasn’t quick enough for it to escape the notice of the show’s subreddit, though, and fans had a lot to say about it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Glennon Won Legal & Physical Custody of James

As The Sun detailed, the custody battle over James began in 2019. This was when Portwood and Glennon split, and she had been arrested over allegations of domestic violence. The Indiana court’s ruling gave Glennon sole legal and primary physical custody of the couple’s son. However, the ruling stated that Glennon must “seek out and consider the mother’s opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child’s medical treatment, education and religion.” Portwood will get time with James, including overnight visits, and the visits will alternate between Indiana and California.

As news of Portwood’s custody loss spread on July 27, “Teen Mom 2” star DeJesus shared a simple slide via her Instagram stories. “Please be nice… you really don’t know what is going on inside someone’s heart. The internet is such a ruthless place. Losing a child is extremely heartbreaking.” DeJesus did not specify this was about Portwood, and it may not have been. Regardless of who it was about, DeJesus did not leave it up for long.

DeJesus’ Note Was Perceived to Be About Portwood

Before DeJesus deleted her Instagram story, someone grabbed a screenshot and shared it in the “Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2” subreddit. The folks there had plenty to say about DeJesus’ note.

“Oh this is rich. BRIANA giving out advice on how to be kind to others?!! Girl sit down. You’re a mean girl,” one poster replied.

“Aw, shut up. You can relate because you also abandoned a kid at some point, and then came back to compete for mother of the year,” another critic noted.

“She’s just happy to get a break from the gossip surrounding her and her old grandpa man,” quipped someone else. That comment was clearly referencing the recent revelation that DeJesus is dating a former “Teen Mom” security guard. The situation reportedly caused a significant amount of drama behind-the-scenes of the show.

“’Please be nice’ lol. That’s rich coming from Briana. She takes pettiness to a whole new level,” joked another Redditor.

“Oh Bri…when has amber ever defended you on social media? So you shouldn’t be doing it for her now. And you can’t complain about your kids deadbeat dads and then defend a deadbeat mom,” suggested someone else.

Several people pointed out that the wording in DeJesus’ post suggested a child had died, rather than was moving away. Given that, not everybody felt certain the post referenced Portwood’s custody ruling. Even so, many of the comments on Reddit connected it to the “Teen Mom” veteran, and virtually nobody wrote anything supportive of either DeJesus or Portwood.