Briana DeJesus Pregnancy Rumors Swirl After Cryptic Tweet

“Teen Mom” fans on social media suspected MTV personality Briana DeJesus was pregnant with her third child after she tweeted a cryptic message on Twitter.

The mother-of-two said she had done a good job at keeping her life off the internet, but teased “Teen Mom” viewers about the upcoming season.

“I’ve been trying my hardest to stay low key about what’s been going on in my life from social media,” she tweeted on November 20, 2021. “Being in the public eye is not for the weak but I call this time ‘the quiet before the storm’ bc soon my new season will air and then it’ll be out there for the world to see.”

“But I’ve been doing such a great job at keeping my life off social media,” she continued. “I call this growth.”

In a subsequent update on the same day, the “Teen Mom 2” star teased she wants to change her hair color.

“Watching videos of girls dying their hair makes me really wanna dye mine but I know I can’t do it myself cause it’ll come out shitty,” DeJesus tweeted.” I wanna do some peek-a-boo highlights … idk what color, red? Pink? Orange? Sliver? Light purple ??????”

The Florida native said she might be interested in rainbow hair as the weather gets colder. “This winter I want a long bob with lots of different colors….. bring on the bleach!” DeJesus said.

DeJesus is the mother of two daughters: She shares 9-year-old Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and 4-year-old Stella with ex Luis Hernandez.

Fans Said DeJesus Was ‘Keeping Quiet’ About a Third Pregnancy

When an original poster took to Reddit to ask “Teen Mom” fans what they thought DeJesus was “keeping quiet” about, a majority of social media users said she was probably pregnant for the third time.

DeJesus had been engaged to tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez, but the reality star confirmed they split in August 2021.

Those who suspected DeJesus was pregnant assumed Gonzalez was the father.

“I am guessing pregnant by this new guy… then that’ll be 3 for 3 on babydaddies.. if so this show is toxic a lot of the girls have multiple babydaddies,” one person said.

“Honestly I’m guessing baby number 3,” another fan added.

“i call pregnancy 👍🏼,” a third person added.

DeJesus Said She Was ‘Not Ready’ for a Relationship

In her official breakup statement, DeJesus said nothing salacious happened but things just didn’t work out.

“Nothing crazy [happened],” the 27-year-old wrote, according to In Touch. “I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice but I am just not ready for it.”

Gonzalez answered his own questions about their relationship on social media, where the fan page Teen Mom Chatter accused him of throwing “subtle shade” at his ex.

“Different frequencies, different principles,” he said. “No hard feelings just not for me.”

When someone asked why he lowered his frequency, Gonzalez responded, “We do some wild s*** sometimes.”

READ NEXT: Briana DeJesus’ Ex-Fiance Responds to Their Breakup