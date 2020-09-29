Briana DeJesus Slams Teen Mom

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus might quit the MTV series after she slammed the network on September 29. It’s not clear why Briana was upset with MTV, but she essentially scrubbed her Twitter account clean and deleted exclusive stories from her Instagram page.

Over the past week, Briana has been doing interviews with Celeb magazine, where she accused Chris Lopez of choking ex Kailyn Lowry and confirmed that she was in a new relationship with Florida tattoo artist Javier Gonzalez.

“Lol f*** MTV lol they love to choose and pick what matters and what doesn’t matter lol I don’t get paid enough to be treated like shit compared to these other self-centered bitches! I’m ok with not filming,” she wrote, according to screenshots grabbed by Teen Mom Tea.

“I am the easiest person to work with,” Briana continued. “I give MTV my all and I’m very transparent with a lot of things. I hate when they dangle s*** in my face or give me ultimatums. Y’all can suck my d*** and find another mom to boss around. I got my house and that’s all I needed! Bye now!”

Briana Got Tested For STDs on MTV

Briana isn’t wrong about being transparent with MTV.

The last time viewers saw Braian on Teen Mom 2, she allowed the camera to accompany her to Planned Parenthood where she was tested for HIV/AIDS, syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea after she had unprotected sex with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez. She had expected the test to come back negative and was shocked when Planned Parenthood told her she had contracted chlamydia.