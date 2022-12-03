Briana DeJesus Expresses Regret Over How She Handled Bobby Scott Breakup

Briana DeJesus broke up with her boyfriend Bobby Scott during an emotional scene shown on the Tuesday, November 29 episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

DeJesus decided to end things with Scott after he failed to reach out to her for three weeks. When DeJesus confronted Scott about the lack of communication, he tried to explain to her that he was honoring her request for space in the relationship.

After the episode aired, DeJesus took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the breakup and shared she wished she was more expressive about her feelings.

Here’s what you need to know:

Briana Expresses Regret About How She Handled the Breakup

The “Teen Mom” star expressed her regrets about how she handled the breakup in a series of since-deleted tweets, which were later reshared by a “Teen Mom” fan account on November 30.

“Saw tonight’s episode already (teen mom) and I wish I was more expressive about the whole situation,” she wrote in tweet. “Also[,] I need to not talk over [people] explaining their side of things..that was an ick for me! Lol.”

In another tweet, DeJesus admitted she was at fault for expecting Scott to handle the situation the way she would have.

“If my partner expressed they are sad and needed space (I’m taking that as a call for help and [I’ll] be on the next flight to show them that [I’m] there),” she wrote.

She continued, “Maybe my fault is expecting others to do what I would do and setting them up for failure.”

DeJesus then revealed she felt “triggered” by Scott’s lack of communication because of her past relationships with men.

“Nobody in my life (male figure) has [ever] truly been there for me so it’s hard to just believe words,” she wrote in a tweet. “I was never able to count on [men]..so [three] weeks with no talking triggered me and I had to run.”

According to E! News, DeJesus revealed during an Instagram Q&A that she and Scott have not spoken since they filmed the breakup scene.

“That was the last time I ever saw him,” she told her follows, E! News reported.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Not Happy With How Briana Handled the Breakup

DeJesus wasn’t the only one who took issue with how the breakup went down.

The official “Teen Mom” Instagram account shared a clip of the breakup scene on Instagram and fans were not happy with the way DeJesus handled the situation.

“Brianna he’s not a mind reader,” one fan commented. “You could’ve clearly expressed your thoughts. You have to grow up ma’am.”

“No man needs to ‘investigate’ when something is wrong,” another fan wrote. “He said ‘[I] love you and [I’m] here. That means TALK baby girl. He sounds like a good man, don’t [lose] him.”

“He’s toooooo mature for her 🤦🏻‍♀️,” a third user added. “Sis when you got a good one don’t be picky [about] everything 🤦🏻‍♀️.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

