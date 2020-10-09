X-Rated Site Rejects Teen Mom Star

Looks like OnlyFans isn’t for everybody. Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus was rejected from posting photos to the X-rated site, though it wasn’t clear why.

In tweets that have since been deleted, Briana told her followers that her pictures weren’t accepted by the subscription-based page. Its the new craze among celebrities, where people can charge their followers a monthly price in exchange for adult content. “My only fans got rejected…wonder why lmao. Maybe it was God telling me not to do it,” Briana tweeted last month, as noted by The Hollywood Gossip.

Some fans mused why the star wasn’t accepted, with some people saying her photos might not match her picture on her license. In order for people to get verified on OnlyFans, they must confirm they are who they say they are so scammers can’t catfish subscribers.

Other Teen Moms Have Been Successful At Making OnlyFans Accounts

Briana hasn’t provided a new update about her OnlyFans status. Other Teen Mom stars who have joined the website are former Teen Mom Farrah Abraham, Jade Cline and Kailyn Lowry.

Kailyn said she made the adult page as a joke, but then actually made money off of it. The MTV star charges $20 a month for a basic subscription and $54 for three months with a 10% discount, according to The Blast.

Someone asked for feet pictures, which she charged $500 for. “Like, I sent one with my feet in the pool,” Kailyn said on the Domenick Nati show, The Blast noted. “This is a fetish, it’s real!” Even though she tried it out, Kailyn says she’s not up for maintaining the page. She just gave birth to her fourth son, Romello Creed, two months ago.

She faced backlash during a trip to Iceland after she posed nude for a maternity shoot. She’s afraid of another incident occurring.

“I never want another horse pic situation to happen again,” she said on her Convos Coffee podcast, according to The Ashley. “I never want a photographer to give me this idea and then tell me it’s amazing and have me post it. And I’m trusting this photographer, and I never want to do that again. Now, I’m going to send my pictures to my best friends and get their approval— because I don’t think they would lie to me—before I post.”

In the beginning, Jade said was going to post pictures of hair. On the new season of Teen Mom 2, MTV cameras captured Jade graduating from cosmetology school. “My first course will be posted soon! I am doing an installation on tape-in extensions! I will be discussing all the do’s and dont’s! Showing a video of the install, before/after, etc!” she wrote, according to The Ashley. Since then, the star has began to share feet pictures.

Jenelle Evans Creates Her Own Version of OnlyFans

LETS GO! Want to see what I’m REALLY up to these days? I just launched my new site Jenelle’s World! Sign up for exclusive EVERYTHING! Get rid of the haters and only want to hear from my true fans! See ya there! 🥰🎉 #Subscribe #OnlyFans #LinkInBiohttps://t.co/wh3UQbb8Sn pic.twitter.com/KRbYHZXqSG — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) June 10, 2020

One Teen Mom alum who will not be making an OnlyFans account is Jenelle Evans. The former reality TV star called the adult site is a rip-off.

“Thank God I’m not on Only Fans!” she wrote, according to The Hollywood Gossip. “It seems like it’s the only option for some girls to make money and it’s not.”

“There’s soooo many other easy ways to make bank online,” she said. “And if you did make an Only Fans account… MORE POWER TO YOU!”

She has since made her own website called “Jenelle’s Word.”

“LETS GO! Want to see what I’m REALLY up to these days? I just launched my new site Jenelle’s World!” she tweeted in June. “Sign up for exclusive EVERYTHING! Get rid of the haters and only want to hear from my true fans! See ya there!”

