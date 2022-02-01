Briana DeJesus Gives Update After Being Rushed to the Hospital

“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus recently opened up about being rushed to the hospital while filming “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

In December 2021, a teaser trailer for the MTV spin-off show featured a clip of Briana lying on the flooring screaming, “I can’t breathe.” The trailer then cuts to a scene of Briana being lifted into an ambulance. At the time, it was unclear why Briana was hospitalized, but the reality TV star recently updated fans on the situation.

Briana Was Dehydrated

Briana opened up about the highly anticipated “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” scene in a January 31 Instagram story.

“I did end up going to the hospital, and they said I was dehydrated and over-exhausted myself,” the MTV star wrote in an Instagram story, In Touch Weekly reported. The mother-of-two told fans “I thought I was dying” and urged her followers to tune in to tonight’s episode, which will air on February 1, at 8 p.m. on MTV, to see the whole story.

According to Intouch Weekly, Briana shared text messages from her mom and sister in a separate January 31 Instagram story.

“You fainted, I could hear the fear in [Brittany’s] voice,” Briana’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, wrote in a text message. Brittany, 29, is Briana’s older sister. In a separate text, Roxanne offered an explanation for why Briana collapsed. She wrote, “That was your lungs and lupus actually telling you to chill out. You were out in the sun with no fluids on steroids to top it off. Of course you can’t breathe…steroids make your heart beat faster, hence why you can’t catch your breath.”

Roxanne seemed very troubled by the incident. In one text message, she wrote that she would “literally die” if something terrible happened to one of her daughters. Briana and Brittany, on the other hand, seemed less concerned about the situation. The two sisters joked about the incident via text, calling it “dramatic.”

“Lmao I’m dying. That was so dramatic,” Brittany wrote in a text message In Touch Weekly reported.

Briana Was Diagnosed With Lupus

Briana revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus in September 2021, The Sun reported. Mayoclinic.org defines the condition as an autoimmune disease that “occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissue and organs.”

The “Teen Mom” star shared the news about her diagnoses on Twitter, writing, “Got diagnosed with lupus a few days ago and I’m not gonna lie-I was definitely sad about it,” The Sun reported.

Briana has been open about sharing the struggles of her diagnosis with fans. In a September 30 Instagram story, the MTV star got candid about her condition, In Touch Weekly reported.

“In just a few quick months my body has changed so much. (Healthwise) I’ve been in such denial but I am not the same anymore. This sucks,” she wrote.

Despite her diagnosis, Briana is focused on moving forward. According to In Touch Weekly, Briana revealed in the Fall of 2021 that she hopes to learn more about treating lupus “holistically.”

