Briana DeJesus’ Secret Brother Kevin: Everything We Know

Some families have their share of secrets, and the DeJesus family is no exception. It all started in 2019 when Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus got a direct message. On Teen Mom 2: Briana’s Family Secret on January 19, Briana revealed that she has a brother named Kevin–and her mom Roxanne knew about it.

Not much is known about Kevin other than he’s 16 years old and shares a father with Briana. He and the MTV alum and the text occasionally where he asks about her daughters, 9-year-old Nova and 3-year-old Stella, according to The Sun.

While Briana, 26, and Kevin text regularly, they haven’t been able to see each other because of the pandemic. “When we’re all together the girls love him and Kevin was proactive with the girls,” she told the outlet. “I’m not going to push that relationship, but he does ask about the girls and the girls ask about him.”

Though she is speaking to her half-brother, the MTV alum is still estranged from their father. “I would always like to reach out to my father. I have mixed emotions about it. It’s still a very sensitive topic,” she told The Sun. “Hopefully someday in the near future I can speak to my father and we can hash things out and figure stuff out.”

Even though the DeJesus family has been able to work through the secret, it almost tore them apart when the girls confronted their mother. “It wasn’t hiding, it was trying to protect you, there’s a difference,” Roxanne said in defense of keeping Kevin’s existence from them.

Briana Found Out About Kevin From His Cousin

Briana posted a picture of her biological father and mother to Instagram and then received a random direct message from someone saying she knew her father. Brittany and Briana didn’t know where their father was and they were hoping the person could help them find him. They weren’t expecting to find out about an estranged sibling.

“You know how long I’ve been looking for him? And if that person knows him, we could find him,” Brittany told her sister, as noted by In Touch Weekly.

When Briana responded, the person confessed that Kevin was her half-brother. The Florida resident was shocked. “But like, how? I just don’t understand. Oh my goodness. What the f***?” she said.

Roxanne Lied About Brittany & Briana Having The Same Father

It’s the second time Roxanne has been caught lying by omission. Brittany and Briana discovered they were half-sisters while filming VH1’s Family Therapy with Dr. Jen Mann in 2016, with Roxanne admitting she lied about them having the same father.

The girls were both devastated when they found out. Brittany walked out of the room when Roxanne admitted she and Briana had different fathers, telling the Teen Mom 2 star that she met her father when Brittany was a baby, and then he raised her like his own.

Roxanne tried to soothe Britany, who was crying after the discovery. “He raised you like his own,” she said, talking about Briana’s father. “Daddy is your daddy. You can’t be mad at me Brittany. You cant. I did something to protect you, Brittany.”

Roxanne then revealed to Briana that Brittany’s biological father had died.

