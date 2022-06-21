Briana DeJesus Shares New Photo of Nova & Stella

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus recently shared an adorable photo of her daughters Nova, 10, and Stella, 4, hanging out in the nursery section of MacoBaby.

Macrobaby is a jumbo baby store located in Orlando, Florida. The store includes all the essential baby items and offers an interactive experience called Dolls Maternity, where children can “adopt reborn baby dolls in a nursery room.”

In Brianas’s June 20 Instagram post, the two girls wore lab coats and held baby dolls.

A sign behind them read, “Macrobaby, Dolls Maternity, your reborn dolls nursery.”

Briana tagged the retail store in the caption of the post and included two heart emojis.

“Teen Mom” fans shared their thoughts on the sweet photo in the comment section.

“This is so cute,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Omg where is this?! So cute 😍😍😭,” another follower asked.

“So cute!! I’ve never heard of this place ❤️,” a third user added.

Briana DeJesus on Filming ‘Teen Mom’

Briana sat down with ET Canada in September 2020 to chat about all things “Teen Mom.”

The MTV star opened up about her decision to share her personal life on television, telling the outlet she hopes her story helps other girls.

“I’m kinda okay letting [MTV] film my life,” she said. “I’m okay sharing my story. I’m doing it so I can hopefully teach somebody else not to make the same mistake I did.”

“Teen Mom 2” has captured Briana’s highs and lows. The 28-year-old told ET Canada that she doesn’t watch “the rough moments” to keep her sanity, but that doesn’t stop her from seeing fans’ reactions to the show online.

“Obviously, I’m on social media, so the stuff that I read is also hard,” she said. “I already lived it once. Very traumatic. Now I have to live it again but read everybody’s opinion, which is kinda worse.”

Briana said she tries to stay off social media “as much as possible” to preserve her peace. She ended the interview by telling ET that she’s been doing “pretty well” and her mental health is “okay.”

Briana DeJesus on Dealing With Online Hate

Briana DeJesus on coping with social media; still has 'regular' job Briana DeJesus of 'Teen Mom 2' discusses dealing with negative social media comments and why she's continued to work her normal job.

In an October 2020 interview with the Associated Press, Briana opened up about the hate she and her co-stars receive online.

“It’s bad sometimes,” she told the outlet. “I can see why a lot of us girls like go through things [because] the stuff that you read on Reddit, and Instagram comments, and Twitter, it’s really messed up.”

Briana said she tries to stay positive and ignore the negative side of fame.

“The moment I see something negative on Twitter, I will block that person,” she told the outlet. “I try to stay away from all the negative blogs that are out there.”

The MTV star went on to say that she tries to focus on her supporters rather than her haters.

“I feel like the ‘Teen Mom’ fanbase is huge,” she said. “As much as there [are] haters, there are also supporters, so I try to look on the bright side.”

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

