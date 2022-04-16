Briana DeJesus Posts Worrisome Photo of Daughter in Hospital

On April 14, 2022, Briana DeJesus posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Stella, lying down in a hospital exam bed. DeJesus captioned the photo: “My sweet baby cakes.”

At this time, details surrounding Stella’s recent medical visit are unclear. However, as fans of “Teen Mom” are aware, Stella was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD) in 2017, according to In Touch Weekly. She has since faced a number of health issues.

Here’s what you need to know:

DeJesus’ April 2022 Hospital Trip

In April 2022, Stella was taken to the emergency room amid complaints that her “heart was hurting,” according to The Sun.

And on last week’s episode of “Teen Mom 2,” fans watched DeJesus bring her daughter to a cardiologist specialist days after yet another trip to the hospital.

At a later point in the episode, DeJesus shared that Stella would have to wear a heart monitor for approximately one month.

In November 2021, Stella faced yet another bout of health issues; DeJesus shared a clip of her daughter in the hospital, yet again. According to The Sun, DeJesus captioned the picture, “The most stressful yet relaxing visit yet.”

DeJesus previously claimed that she experiences “the worst anxiety” when Stella is ill, according to The Sun.

In a subsequent post, which has since been deleted, according to In Touch Weekly, DeJesus wrote on social media: “She’s such a brave girl. Stella is so resilient. Mom guilt is so harsh but looking at this photo just brings me [ease because] as long I see a smile on her face, I also have one.”

Stella’s Struggle With Septic Arthritis

In 2018, according to The Sun, Stella suffered from septic arthritis.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, septic arthritis is “an infection in the joint (synovial) fluid and joint tissues. It occurs more often in children than in adults.”

Stella’s health concerns come amid a slew of inexplicable Instagram drama– on April 14, 2022, DeJesus deleted every one of her Instagram posts. As highlighted by The Sun, the decision to clear her Instagram comes in the midst of her feud with Kailyn Lowry.

As of the evening of April 16, 2022, DeJesus wasn’t following anyone on Instagram, despite having 1.2 million followers. Still, she has continued to add to her Instagram Story.

In June 2021, Lowry sued DeJesus after the latter claimed she “physically beat her baby daddy, Chris Lopez.” According to documents obtained by E! Online, Lowry wrote that DeJesus’ claims were untrue and simply created “for the purpose of causing Lowry harm… Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself.”

In a subsequent statement to E! Online, Lowry’s rep stated: “Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana Dejesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously. After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court.”