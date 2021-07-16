Briana DeJesus Cries Over Daughter Stella’s Meltdown

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus apologized to her 4-year-old daughter Stella after the July 13 episode aired, crying during her mea culpa on social media.

The toddler became upset when it was getting close for her to visit with her estranged father Luis Hernandez. Earlier in the episode, DeJesus told her sister Brittany DeJesus that the only reason Hernandez was spending time with Stella was that their mother, Roxanne DeJesus, told Hernandez’s mother he wasn’t doing enough for Stella.

When she saw the way she handled the situation, DeJesus took to Instagram live to answer some questions from fans. “Guys, thank you so much for your kind words and for worrying about Stella. Stella’s fine,” she said, according to a recording shared by the Instagram account Teen Mom Talk.

“It hurts, it does,” DeJesus admitted. “Good mamas learn from their mistakes and apologizing and I’ve been apologizing to Stella for the past 30 minutes. She’s like ‘what are you talking about’ and I’m just crying and I’m like ‘I’m so sorry!’”

DeJesus, 27, explained that Stella doesn’t know her own father. “She’s more comfortable with fiancé [Javier Gonzalez] and Devoin [Austin] than she is with her own father,” the “Teen Mom 2” star explained. “She lost her father but she gained two dads because Devoin treats her like he treats Nova and Javi treats Stella like he treats his own kids.”

The mother-of-two said Hernandez isn’t paying child support: “He’s not doing anything.”

In addition to having 4-year-old Stella with ex-boyfriend Hernandez, she also shares 9-year-old daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin. Even though DeJesus and Austin have a rocky relationship, he still spends time with Stella, which can be seen in “Teen Mom 2.”

DeJesus Called Stella ‘Mean and Obnoxious’ During the Tantrum

Before the behavior took place, Stella scribbled forcefully and cried when DeJesus told Stella she needed to be on her “best behavior” because Hernandez was coming over, as shown in the July 13 episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

“Your dad is going to come and you’re going to spend time with him,” DeJesus told Stella, who then began to hurriedly draw circles with a red marker. When DeJesus threatened to take Stella to her room, she ran under the table and hid.

“Listen to me. Enough! You don’t throw stuff. I don’t appreciate it. Do you understand?” DeJesus said. “I’m done with your behavior. I don’t like it and it’s not nice. You’re being mean and obnoxious. Let’s go to the bathroom and wash your tears away.”

“Why do you have to act like that?” DeJesus yelled when the cameras were away. “Do you need to go take a nap?”

DeJesus Was Disgusted After Watching the Scene

DeJesus felt bad after watching the incident and she promised to be kinder to her youngest daughter.

“Jesus, after watching that clip. I’ll never again force her to do anything. Nor will I get upset bc she’s upset… disgusting,” she tweeted. “My poor baby Stella with her tears falling down. Definitely holding her closure tonight.”

“That was hard to watch. And to see her so happy with von… I’m crying,” she added.

The following day, DeJesus took Nova and Stella on a special date.

“Skipped out on reality for today and took the girls on a date. ❤️ having a little mom guilt after watching last night’s episode,” DeJesus penned. “This doesn’t fix much but I love my girls and all I want to do is protect them. There’s no right or wrong answer to parenting which makes things so much more difficult but I am trying my hardest.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom 2” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Suspected of Bashing Briana DeJesus’ Parenting