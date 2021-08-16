Briana DeJesus Removes Tweet After Being Slammed for Lying

“Teen Mom’s” Briana DeJesus has removed a tweet claiming she was struck by lightning on Saturday night.

In the tweet, which has been deleted from Twitter, according to The Sun, DeJesus wrote, “Y’all, I got struck by lightning on my arm. How does that even happen? Yes I am ok and yes it hurt.”

She later wrote that it was “probably a side flash” but it “hurt so bad.”

In response, according to Monsters & Critics, one fan wrote, “Serious question. How do you get struck ONLY on your arm, and it not travel through the rest of your body. Genuinely interested, just because I didn’t know this was possible. Freaks me out!”

DeJesus replied, “Idk but I got struck and I felt it and heard it but also my aunt saw it happen. It was weird.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Chris Lopez’s Dad: ‘THE LIES!!!!’

While all Tweets and responses have been deleted from Twitter, the Teen Mom Shade Room Instagram account captured comments of Chris Lopez’s father calling out DeJesus for lying.

In the words of Monsters & Critics, Chris Lopez is “one of Briana’s nemesis Kail Lowry’s three baby daddies and the father of Lux and Creed.”

Lopez’s father wrote on the Instagram account, in response to DeJesus’s claims that she was struck by lightning, “THE LIE’S!!!!! MUST BE A SHORTAGE OF H2O IN FL!! Cause this chick stays THIRSTY!!! SMH #SAD”

DeJesus responded to Lopez’s father, “@bustaloper4 go be a father for once to all of ur kids. No need to lie. I did some research [and] it looks like I got struck by a side flash. Meaning ‘A side flash (also called a side splash) occurs when lightning strikes a taller object near the victim and a portion of the current jumps from [the] taller object to the victim. In essence, the person acts as a ‘short circuit’ for some of [the] energy in the lightning discharge” have a good day sir lope[.]”

When Lopez’s father responded some hours later, he wrote, “@_brianadejesus nah no research for u to do on me. Nice try tho & I’ll leave it at that. Smh[.]”

The correspondence can be seen here.

Chris Lopez Signs Contract to Appear on ‘Teen Mom 2′

On August 13, an exclusive by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed that while Chris Lopez, himself, has always “been resistant to being on the show,” a production source shared that he recently signed a contract with “Teen Mom”.

The source added that Kailyn Lowry is not happy about Lopez’s involvement in the series. “When Kail found out Chris is now receiving money for appearing on the show, she was very upset and texted [one of the higher-up producers] and said it was disrespectful of them to have given Chris a contract and not even have given her the heads-up, especially after all these years.”

“Kail was not happy that Chris is going to be cashing in on an opportunity created by her,” the source added.

Lowry and Lopez got back together in 2016, and over the years, the latter has spoken “negatively about his involvement with the series,” in the words of Screen Rant.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Lopez could be making up to $2,000 per episode he appears in, though that number can’t “100 percent” be confirmed.