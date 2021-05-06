Briana DeJesus Gets Trolled by Teen Mom Fans

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus shocked some fans with her most recent Instagram post. The Florida mother-of-three showed off her new sleeve, done by her tattoo artist boyfriend. Her arm now includes tattoos of a woman’s face with a septum piercing, skulls, roses and spiders.

“Only person I trust to decorate my skin or whatever,” she wrote, tagging her boyfriend Javi Gonzalez in the picture. On his page, Javi added: “Chipping away at this sleeve can’t wait to finish.”

Briana disabled comments on Instagram so her fans couldn’t discuss her new tattoo there, but fans took a screenshot of her post and shared it to Reddit where a discussion about her new body art took place.

While some people agreed that it was a good-looking tattoo, others didnt’ think it fit Briana’s personality. Some netizens argued that it was a poorly done piece of work and that she would likely regret it after she and Javi broke up.

“She better marry this guy, because if not I think she’s really gonna regret these enormous tattoos that don’t match her style at all,” one person wrote. “Edit: What’s worse is that she’s dark skinned, so she can’t get them lasered off.”

“I guess you’re not officially a Teen Mom cast member until you get a giant skull tattoo that doesn’t fit your personality at all,” another person said.

Fans Probably Won’t See Briana’s Boyfriend on ‘Teen Mom 2’

In the past, Briana has been happy to have her boyfriends and ex-boyfriends appear alongside her on Teen Mom 2, but she’s going to do things different time around. Unlike exes Javi Marroquin, Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez, her current beau is shy when it comes to the cameras.

“I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he’s not very comfortable,” Briana explained to E! News. “He’s still very shy and he doesn’t really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I’m living a triple life: mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life.”

Briana is hopeful of having a future with Javi. “I’m navigating and I’m trying and I hope he’s the one. He’s so nice. I’ve never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much,” she said.

Briana Returned to Social Media After a Brief Hiatus

Before Teen Mom 2 returned to MTV on May 4 for season 11, Briana had been taking a break from social media. She came back just in time for the new season, with ScreenRant noting she became noticeably absent after sharing a story about her ex Devoin appearing on co-star Kailyn Lowry’s podcast.

“Love u guys, I know I’ve been a little Mia but I’ve been putting my focus elsewhere!” she tweeted on May 2. “See y’all soon! Red heartKiss mark don’t forget to set your reminder for this Tuesday at 8/7c for a brand new season of Tm2!”

Briana and Kail have a long feud since Briana dated Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. In a twist, Kail had Briana’s ex-boyfriend Devoin appear on her podcast, which sparked erroneous rumors there was something going on between Kail and Devoin.

Briana shared a misleading story and added the caption, “Congrats, Kail & Devoin, on your relationship! You have my blessing.” As noted by ScreenRant, a new fight erupted between Kail and Briana, which caused her to take a step back from social media.

Don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV to find out what happens next.

