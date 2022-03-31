Briana DeJesus Claims ‘Teen Mom’ Crew ‘Hates’ Working With Kailyn Lowry

In June 2021, Kailyn Lowry sued her “Teen Mom” co-star, Briana DeJesus, after she claimed Lowry “physically” beat her baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Now, DeJesus is claiming that the “Teen Mom” crew “hates” working with Lowry.

In an excerpt from DeJesus’ March 7, 2021, deposition, the reality star wrote:

"I overheard conversations within the crew that filmed with me, whether they're on their lunch break, or they're just gossiping while smoking a cigarette. I overheard some conversations and how most of the crew hates working with Kail, and they would get into detail about the things that she has done to the crew. And she's not so nice. And yeah, they pretty much say things. It's in my house, so I am listening. It's on my property. I'm here. I can hear it all."

This isn’t the first time Lowry has been involved in drama with the “Teen Mom” production team. In 2018, she fired producer JC Cueva after the reunion show— Lowry later went to Twitter to explain why.

On August 6, 2018, Lowry wrote on Twitter: “If y’all really wana know, this whole episode is a huge reason i fired jc. What they didn’t show. #teenmom2.”

During the episode, Lowry was at odds with DeJesus and claimed she texted producers asking them to separate them in case something physical went down while filming. Based on her tweets, Lowry felt as though the producers did not intervene as they should. At one point, she tweeted, “But did y’all peep the security holding bone back? Jc made that happen #teenmom2.”

DeJesus & Lowry Have Been Embroiled in a Nasty Legal War for Months

The legal battle between DeJesus and Lowry kicked off in June 2021. According to court papers obtained by The Sun, Lowry claimed that DeJesus “asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

In response, Lowry’s team wrote that DeJesus only made the statements “for the purpose of causing Lowry harm… Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself.” Lowry also wrote that DeJesus “has a history of making false public statements regarding Lowry’s family life,” according to The Sun.

Lowry added that the claims made against her by DeJesus “interfered” with her ability to make an income.

Court papers obtained by The Sun referenced an Instagram post about DeJesus’ allegations that tagged Lowry’s sponsors and employers. Lowry’s reps wrote: “the Post interferes with and injures Lowry’s profession, occupation, business and employment. Upon information and belief, Lowry’s sponsors, as well as her podcasts’ sponsors, are aware of the allegations made in the post.”

DeJesus Was Asked by Lowry’s Attorney to Define ‘WAP’

Amid the legal drama between Lowry and DeJesus, the latter was asked to define the word “WAP.”

One section of the deposition referenced an interview with Celeb from September 2020:

And I’m sure the rumors regarding Chris and I are going to fuel her fire, but you heard it here from the source’s mouth. Chris and I are not an item and will never be. I want no part of anything Kail’s WAP has touched, for real. Whatever’s between her and her baby daddies, including ones that beat her and cheat on her, is between her. I’m over anything involving her.’

When DeJesus was asked by lawyer’s lawyer what a ‘WAP’ referred to, she replied, “Wait. What?”

DeJesus continued, “I’m sorry. That’s a little comical, but WAP — I’m sorry. It’s not supposed to be funny,” DeJesus said during the deposition. “WAP is wet a** p****. I’m sorry. That’s, like, a song from Cardi B. It’s, like, a trend; it’s a thing.”