Briana DeJesus Blasts Teen Mom Fans After Boyfriend’s Identity Leaks

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus blasted viewers of the MTV show after she faced criticism for confirming her new boyfriend. She didn’t exactly say what fans were unhappy about, but she urged them to not be judgemental.

“Pls don’t judge a book by its cover,” she tweeted on September 29. “I also made that mistake and ended up eating my own words.. but anyways, I hate to see y’all go out y’alls way to dm me about s***. I’m genuinely happy so eat a f***ing d***. Hope everyone has a blessed day.”

Fans who commented under the post widely supported the Florida native, telling her not to be bothered by the haters. “Don’t waste your energy on haters. Hope you have a blessed day!” one person wrote. Others weren’t as kind and were put off by Briana’s foul language. “Why do you have to be so raunchy,” a netizen responded.

The day before her tweet, Briana confirmed that she was dating an Orlando-based tattoo artist named Javier Gonzalez. When some fans found out she was dating a Javi they erroneously conflated him with Javi Marroquin, who she briefly dated in 2017.

Briana Hinted That Javi Speaks Her Love Language

Before she confirmed that she had a new boyfriend, Briana dropped some hints on Twitter.

“I just want to be happy. F*** everything else!” she wrote on September 26. “Never in my entire life have I met someone with the same love language as me until recently and that shit gives me chills just thinking about it.” She also posted a picture of red roses on her Instagram story with a note that read, “You give me tunnel vision. I don’t see nothing else.” Briana added her own message that said she was “so in love.”

After The Ashley’s Reality Roundup discovered the man she was talking about was Javier, Briana confirmed the report during an interview with Celeb magazine.

“I always strive to be straight up with my fans, so I want to let them know that it is true–I am dating Javi… “No, it’s not Javi Marroquin before people start going in on me for ‘making up a story’ or trying to cause drama,” she told Celeb. “My new man’s name happens to be Javi (Gonzalez) and he is a tattoo artist in Florida.”

The New Javi Might Appear on ‘Teen Mom 2’

It’s too soon in the relationship right now, but Briana said she would be open to potentially filming with him for MTV.

“We’ll just have to wait and see. I’m always open with my fans–and this season should be proving that more than ever–so if we continue to progress and he wants to be on the show since he’s in my life of course I’d welcome him to film with me,” she wrote. “I promise I’ll keep my fans aware of things as they continue to develop and to those of you who have rooted for me since day one, I appreciate you so much and I see all the love you give me online.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

