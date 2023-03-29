Briana DeJesus Shares Update on Her New Home

Over the weekend, “Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus, 28, took to her Instagram Story to share an update on her new home in Kissimmee, Florida. The mother-of-two shared photos of her home, which is currently under construction, alongside text detailing her journey from being a teen mom to becoming a homeowner.

Briana DeJesus Says She ‘Worked So Hard’ for Her New Home

DeJesus took to her Instagram Story to let fans know she is getting ready to move into her new home.

“I am nervous to move in,” she wrote, The Ashley reported. “I am extremely grateful. I prayed for this.”

DeJesus broke the news about her new home in December 2022. She shared photos of her daughters Nova and Stella in front of the property on Instagram.

“We did it….again!!!! Merry Christmas to us,” she wrote in the caption of the December 25 post. “I kept this a secret from the girls to be able to surprise them today. So blessed to have two homes fully paid off as a single mother of 2 ❤️. I am forever grateful for the opportunities God has placed in our life. We move into our new home in the spring and we are so excited❤️.”

In her Instagram Story over the weekend, the MTV star shared a message about making sacrifices and working hard for the sake of her daughters’ future. She also revealed she is the first woman in her family to “own multiple homes without needing help from a man.”

“I worked so hard, went [through] the worst depression, put my life on national [TV] and did things that took me out of character for this,” she wrote on her story, per The Ashley.

“I suffered quietly and kept it pushing [because] I knew I had to get to the end goal,” she added. “I made plans and conquered them within 6 years. I know God was always in my corner even during the rough times. I know he is always looking out for me.”

Briana DeJesus on Dealing With Negativity Online: ‘It’s Bad Sometimes’

DeJesus’s March Instagram Story is not the first time the Florida native has opened up about the challenges of showing her life of reality TV.

In an October 2020 interview with the Associated Press, DeJesus spoke candidly about dealing with negativity on social media after appearing on “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom 2.”

“I try to look on the bright side not so much the negative side but it’s bad sometimes,” she told the outlet. “The stuff that you read on Reddit, and Instagram comments, and Twitter…it’s really messed.”

Briana said she protects her mental health by staying away from negativity online.

“The moment I see something negative on Twitter, I will block that person,” she said. “I don’t Google myself…I try to stay away from all the negative blogs that are out there.”

“It has helped me tremendously,” she told the outlet.

Stay tuned for more “Teen Mom” updates.

