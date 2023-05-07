Briana DeJesus’s Ex Arrested for 3 Charges

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Briana DeJesus’s former flame is in the midst of legal trouble. According to The U.S. Sun, Luis Hernandez, the father to DeJesus’s youngest daughter Stella (5), was taken into police custody early in the morning on Saturday, May 6 near Orlando, Florida.

According to a screenshot of the arrest report shared by the account Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram, Hernandez’s three charges were as follows: First for driving while license was suspended, revoked, canceled, or disqualified, second related to failure to appear in court regarding driving with a suspended, revoked, canceled, or disqualified license with knowledge of this, and the final charge was also for failure to appear in court regarding expired mobile home registration.

According to the Sun, Hernandez worked as a truck driver for a long time prior to and after DeJesus came into his life.

How Did Briana DeJesus & Luis Hernandez Meet?

The Sun previously reported on DeJesus and Hernandez’s relationship beginning and ending, saying the two met at a club in 2016, having a one-night stand that led to DeJesus becoming pregnant with Stella. The two dated for a short while until DeJesus broke up with Hernandez after learning that he had cheated on her multiple times throughout her pregnancy, with DeJesus giving birth to Stella, who Briana revealed in a “Teen Mom 2” episode that Stella has her father’s last name.

Luis promised to be involved in Stella’s life, however he has not been a consistent presence, a fact that has weighed heavily on DeJesus throughout her run on the MTV series. The two were able to rekindle their romance, however briefly, after another night out at the club. “Teen Mom 2” fans saw DeJesus talk about learning Hernandez would be DJ-ing at a club she was going to and then later confront him, as the run-in led to another hookup between the two which resulted in Hernandez giving DeJesus chlamydia.

Hernandez immediately apologized over text when confronted with the chlamydia news, but DeJesus said to her friend, Shirley, who she was filming with, “I get it, you’re sorry, but sorry is not going to f***ing cut it. It sucks because now it’s like, whatever [good] that was going on between us is no more. And who is that going to affect? [Stella.]”

Briana DeJesus Shared Photos With a New Man

DeJesus may have many ups and downs with Hernandez and her other baby daddy, Devoin Austin (who is father to her 11-year-old daughter Nova), however the MTV star recently shared photos of a possible new man, Johnny, which has many fans speculating that the two are romantically involved.

On Sunday, April 16, DeJesus shared a photo of Johnny to her Instagram story, with “❤️” in the caption, and he shared a story of his own featuring a video of DeJesus with the caption “My boogie 💚”.

These dating rumors were strengthened in DeJesus’s May 6 Instagram story, which was later reshared on Johnny’s account, which included a blank screen with the caption “Loml 🤤 ❤️ 🤤”, a common acronym that stands for “love of my life”.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Reunites With Former Flame