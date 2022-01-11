Bristol Palin Calls Her Time on ‘Teen Mom’ Embarrassing

Bristol Palin recently called her stint on “Teen Mom OG” embarrassing in a January 2022 Instagram story.

Palin made her MTV debut on the show “Teen Mom OG” in 2017. She starred alongside “Teen Mom” veterans Amber Portwood and Catelynn Baltierra. She left the show in 2019 after a drama-filled season. The 31-year-old shared the news of her departure with fans in an April 2019 Instagram post.

“Teen mom og wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace,” she wrote in the post. “My peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford. [Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction. I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!”

Palin recently revisited her time on “Teen Mom OG” in January 2022, and the former reality TV star had some not-so-nice things to say about her time on the show.

Bristol Palin Calls ‘Teen Mom OG’ Embarrassing

According to The Sun, Palin called her time on “Teen Mom OG” embarrassing in a January 2022 Instagram story.

The Alaska native shared a series of photos and videos from the show on her story and didn’t hold back her thoughts on the series. In one post, she shared a scene from “Teen Mom OG” with the word “embarrassing” written over the video, The Sun reported.

In a separate video posted to her story, Palin admitted her time on the show was a bit fuzzy to her, stating, “I almost forgot about all of this.”

According to The Sun, The “Teen Mom” alum told fans that she felt weird watching her life play out on TV.

“I will admit it’s very weird watching it play out on TV, especially when you haven’t thought about this show, or even acknowledge that you’ve been on anything like this before,” she said in an Instagram story.

It’s very weird seeing it in retrospect, I’ll be honest with you,” Palin told her Instagram followers. “But my kids are so cute, so I think it’s special to see that. Crazy, crazy, crazy. Full circle. God is good,” she continued.

Bristol Palin Shares Family Christmas Photo

Since stepping away from “Teen Mom,” Palin has been busy working in real estate and raising her kids. On December 25, 2021, she took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo with her followers. The mother-of-three posted a picture of her and her kids Tripp, 13, Sailor, 6, and Atlee, 4. She captioned the photo, “wishing y’all a Merry Christmas from this wild crew.” She included the red heart emoji.

Fans commented on the post to wish the “Teen Mom” alum a Merry Christmas and compliment Palin on her beautiful family. One Instagram user wrote, “You have done such a wonderful job with your kids! Merry Christmas.” Another user chimed in, writing, “Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family.”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” premieres on MTV on January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m.