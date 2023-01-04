Fans Stunned by ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Gift to Children: ‘Scared for the Kids’

Plenty of “Teen Mom” families have shared updates about their holiday seasons, and for the most part, the updates have focused on the positives. In the case of one former cast member, however, the reaction was a little different. Bristol Palin revealed the gift her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, got for their daughters, and it was a doozy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bristol Palin Revealed a Stunning Gift Her Daughters Received

As E! News detailed, Palin and Meyer share two daughters. Sailor Grace was born in December 2015, and Atlee Bay arrived in May 2017. On January 2, Palin shared a video on her Instagram page showing her three kids celebrating Christmas. As “Teen Mom” fans know, Palin also has a son, Tripp, with her ex-fiance Levi Johnston. The video the season 8 “Teen Mom OG” star shared showed a still photo of the three kids standing by the Christmas tree at her home. She explained, “I just have to show you guys the Christmas I gave my kids, so nice, mellow, humble, sweet.”

Then, Palin’s video transitioned to show what Meyer gave his girls as a Christmas gift. In text over that part of the video, she wrote, “a kangaroo.. WTF?????” The caption of Palin’s Instagram post read, “I could never one up this guy,” and she added a couple of spiral-eyed emojis to signal her bewilderment over the gift.

Many “Teen Mom” fans of Palin’s relied on laugh-crying emojis to signal their reaction to the kangaroo gift, and the choice Meyer made to get a live kangaroo for his kids certainly made an impression.

“Every child needs a kangaroo, right?” joked one commenter.

“Laughing at all y’all taking her serious. She’s obviously being funny while simultaneously giving Dakota props for such a cool thing. Some of y’all are waaay too serious,” wrote someone else, although that point of view was not necessarily aligned with that of other “Teen Mom” fans.

“This is such a dad gift. Totally awesome but poorly thought out,” suggested someone else.

“Cringe. I give it a few months,” added another.

“You jealous? Scared for the kids, that animal can be dangerous,” commented a critic.

Dakota Meyer Excitedly Showed off the New Family Member

The day prior to Palin’s Instagram post, Meyer himself revealed the unique gift on his Instagram page. “Meet our newest addition to the family!! He is a baby red kangaroo,” the former “Teen Mom” star shared in the caption. “Now we need a name! What should we call him?! Go!!” he added.

“Oh my goodness, I bet your girls are in love!” commented one fan. Meyer replied, “they love him so much.”

“Stop it!! This is awesome!!” someone else wrote on Meyer’s post.

Several people shared their name suggestions for the kangaroo, suggesting ideas such as Joey, Poppy, Sir Hopps, and Dash. While a fair number of commenters seemed to love the gift, others were significantly more critical.

“These are wild animals mate. Not pets. Keep an eye on your girls when hes bigger. They communicate with their feet,” pointed out one person.

“I’m an Aussie, and kangaroos are not pets. Not only do red kangaroos get really big, up to 6ft tall and super strong, they can kill people. We cant keep them as pets here, its illegal… Take it to a sanctuary before someone gets hurt,” detailed another critic.

According to AZ Animals, it is legal to own a kangaroo as a pet in just a handful of states in the U.S. One of those states is Texas, where Meyer resides. Janda Exotics notes red kangaroos are the largest type of kangaroo, and they can jump up to six feet high. Adult males can weigh 200 pounds or more, and they can be quite aggressive. Will Meyer come to regret his decision to buy a kangaroo for his kids, and will Palin become comfortable with her children being around the new family pet? “Teen Mom” fans will certainly be curious to see how this plays out.