Bristol Palin Recovers After 9th Breast Reconstruction Surgery

Former “Teen Mom OG” cast member Bristol Palin surprised fans this week when she shared that she is recovering from surgery in a graphic Instagram story.

The story, which is a selfie of Palin with drains strapped to her chest, was screenshotted and re-shared by a “Teen Mom” discussion page on Instagram. In the caption, Palin explains that this is her ninth breast reconstruction surgery.

“All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 [years old]. I’ve had previous surgeries trying to correct that initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring,” Palin wrote, “The whole situation has made me very self conscious my entire adult life. Praying this is the last surgery needed – I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a set back/pause on life and that’s why I’ve been fairly MIA – trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for; I’m healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be way worse 💛”

Palin also asked her followers for show recommendations and funny memes to entertain her while she rests and recovers at home.

Bristol Palin Celebrated Son Tripp’s 14th Birthday

Although Bristol Palin has been “MIA” from the world while she recovers from her ninth breast reconstruction surgery, she has shared a few family photos online over the past few weeks and shared a post just ahead of Christmas 2022 to celebrate her oldest child Tripp’s 14th birthday.

The post, which includes a video montage of Tripp through the years set to Coldplay’s “Yellow”, shows the now-14-year-old at different stages of his life, celebrating birthdays, swimming, dirt biking, fishing, and playing with his younger sisters, Sailor and Atlee.

“happiest 14th birthday to my baby boy!! 💛 (we’ve had to grow up together which i know hasn’t always been easy – but YOU have always been the greatest part of life, my heart could burst watching you grow into such an incredible young man – you are so special Tripp Easton!! WE LOVE YOU!),” Palin captioned the video. Palin was first thrust into the public eye at the 2008 Republican National Convention, when her pregnancy with Tripp made national headlines.

Bristol’s mother, former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin, commented on her daughter’s post, writing, “🥲❤️ my best ❤️❤️❤️ oh what a journey, Bri! Most beautiful child inside & out, a heart for God & family & all that is good. Thank you for TrippEaston!!!”

Twitter Users Revisit Bristol Palin’s Acting Debut

I think about this clip of Bristol Palin’s atrocious acting in the Secret Life of the American Teenager occasionally. And it’s a treat every time pic.twitter.com/GUbxiGfHbq — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) March 30, 2022

Last year, Twitter users revisited a clip from Bristol Palin’s acting debut from when the mother of three appeared in a guest starring role in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”. Palin played a friend of the lead character Amy (played by Shailene Woodley), who was attending a summer music program for teen mothers.

Users on Twitter were critical of Palin’s performance, with the user who first shared the clip writing, “I think about this clip of Bristol Palin’s atrocious acting in the Secret Life of the American Teenager occasionally. And it’s a treat every time”.

Palin was not much more complimentary of her own work. In June 2010, days before her episode aired, Palin spoke to E! News and laughed while admitting, “I’m not an actress. I’ll leave that up to the experts, but I had a great time here. I don’t think I’ll be doing any more acting in the future.”

READ NEXT: Amber Portwood Reaches New Custody Arrangement With Ex Andrew Glennon