‘Teen Mom’ Alum Says Son Asked to Live with His Dad

“Teen Mom” alum Bristol Palin gave fans an update about her relationship with her eldest child, Tripp Johnston, 15.

E! News reported that Palin, whose mother is former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin, said Tripp has chosen to take full-time residence in his father, Levi Johnston’s home in Alaska. During an appearance on the August 26 episode of Cheryl Burke’s podcast, “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” Palin shared she was upset about Tripp’s decision. According to E! News, Palin and her two younger children, Sailor Grace, 8, and Atlee Bay, 7, fathered by her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, are Texas residents.

“[Tripp] just texted me and was like, ‘Hey Mom, I’m not coming back.’ At first I’m like, ‘I’m coming up to Alaska. We’re not doing this.’ I was so mad, so mad,” said Palin during the podcast interview.

She clarified she understands Tripp’s decision, even though “it still is gut wrenching to [her].”

“Because it’s been just Tripp and I, and then I had my girls, but it’s always been Tripp and I. It’s changed the dynamic of so much,” continued the 33-year-old. “It’s one of those things where he’s almost 16, he does need his dad and he needs that relationship. And he thinks this is best right now, and all I can do is just hope and pray that it is what’s best.”

She went on to say that “Selfishly, I’m just like, ‘I want him with me forever. He’s my best friend.’”

“My kids are my whole world. But I can’t be selfish in that,” said Palin to Burke.

Bristol Palin Often Posts About Her Children on Social Media

Palin often posts about her children with her social media followers. For instance, on May 8, 2022, Palin took to her Instagram account to share her appreciation for her son and her two daughters in celebration of Mother’s Day.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she referenced that she had Tripp when she was 18 years old. In addition, she mentioned she divorced Meyer in 2018.

“From pregnant at 17 years old – to being a single mom of 3 – you don’t have to know much about me to know that my life definitely does not have a white picket fence wrapped around it. despite my own shortcomings or ‘less than ideal’ circumstances, becoming *and being* a mom to these babies have been the absolute greatest joy,” wrote Palin in the post’s caption.

She went on to say that she believes being a mother to her children has been worth the struggles she has faced.

“i’d eat humble pie every single day for the purpose, and fulfillment, that God placed inside of me with each one of those beautiful babes ✨,” read a portion of the caption.

In addition, Palin wished her followers a Happy Mother’s Day.

“happy mother’s day to all the amazing mamas on here – especially the ones who have overcome challenges, walked thru silent battles, and trusted God even when things didn’t seem so clear,” wrote Palin.

Several fans took to the post’s comments section to share they appreciated Palin’s message.

“Beautiful family thanks for sharing! We send our love from kansas ❤️🙏,” wrote one commenter.

“You’ve always been an inspiring person to me!” added another.

Bristol Palin Discussed ‘Teen Mom’ Before Appearing on the Show

Palin joined the cast of “Teen Mom” in 2018. She departed the MTV series the following year.

Before becoming a cast member on the reality television show, Palin stated that she believed the series presented being a young mother in an accurate way while speaking to ABC News in 2011.

“The show ’16 and Pregnant’ and the show ‘Teen Mom’ are showing young girls that you know it’s not easy. It’s not glamorous,” said Palin.

She said, however, she took issue with “the media” for making “Teen Mom” personalities “celebrities and putting them on covers.” Palin suggested she believed young impressional viewers would believe the behavior of “Teen Mom” stars may be worth emulating.