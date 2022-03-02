Leave it to Brittany DeJesus to ask “Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus the tough questions.

Brittany DeJesus was not letting her sister off the hook when Briana casually told her she was going to Philadelphia to meet with Chris Lopez, the ex-boyfriend of her foe, Kailyn Lowry.

In the trailer for season 11 of “Teen Mom 2,” Brittany asked how Briana got to know Lopez.

“We speak sometimes, like, on Instagram. Like, he’ll write on my story or I’ll write on his and we just like chit-chat on Instagram sometimes,” Briana told her sister, according to the trailer. “And then he asked for my number. I gave it to him.”

“Girl, you’re just being messy,” Brittany said.

Briana said she and Lopez were meeting because he wanted her to appear on his podcast, “Pressure Talks with Single Dads P.T.S.D.” so he could get the “perspective” of a single mother.

Brittany asked if Briana was just trying to make Lowry jealous. She and Lopez have two children together: 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed.

“It’s gonna cause drama you know that. There’s enough drama with this b**** as it is. You don’t need no more,” Brittany warned her sister.

Briana Argued There ‘Shouldn’t’ Be Drama With Lowry





Play



Video Video related to watch: brittany dejesus calls out her sister, briana 2022-03-01T21:39:31-05:00

Despite Brittany warning Briana that meeting with Lopez would upset Lowry, Briana argued that there wasn’t a reason for her enemy to become upset.

“Yes, I can see how there could be, but there shouldn’t be,” Briana maintained.

“But there will be,” Brittany reinforced.

“But there shouldn’t be because when Devoin went on her podcast I didn’t say a peep,” Briana said, referring to her ex-boyfriend — Devoin Austin — going on one of Lowry’s podcasts.

“Because you’re Briana. You’re not suing people for stating facts on the internet,” Brittany reminded her sister.

Briana DeJesus and Lowry have a feud that dates back to 2017 when Briana started a brief relationship with Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Though Briana and Marroquin parted ways after a few months of dating, Lowry and Briana DeJesus’s fight has continued throughout the years.

Things heightened between the two MTV stars in June 2021 while Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana DeJesus.

Her complaint alleged Briana DeJesus made “untrue” statements “for the purpose of causing Lowry harm,” per People, who cited the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed after DeJesus did an interview Celebuzz, where she claimed that Lowry was “trying to hide” an alleged domestic violence incident with Lopez, saying Lowry cut from an episode of “Teen Mom 2” because she didn’t want to discuss it.

Brittany Hinted at Problems in Her Sister’s Relationship

Not only would Briana’s meeting with Lopez potentially cause drama with Lowry, but it could also upset her then-boyfriend, Florida tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez.

“He obviously has his concerns, like you,” Briana told Brittany. “Javi said, ‘You know, it is what it is. I support you. Do what you want. Just don’t make me look stupid.'”

Briana added that she was going to Philadelphia to see Lopez with her best friend, Shirley Burgos.

“Why are you going with Shirley and not Javi if Javi has concerns?” Brittany asked. “Shouldn’t you be more comfortable with your man though?”

The new season of “Teen Mom 2” premieres on March 8 at 8 p.m. on MTV.