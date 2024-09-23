‘Teen Mom’ Personality Announces She Got Married

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” personality Brittany DeJesus, sister of Briana DeJesus, announced she and her now-husband, Steven, are officially married!

In a September 22 TikTok video, DeJesus let her fans know she and her husband wed in Hawaii.

“Hey everybody! I’m a wife!” said DeJesus excitedly.

She then panned to her husband.

“That’s my man for life. Baby daddy. Husband. Love of my life,” said DeJesus.

She also said that Steven “looks like a husband,” “feels like a husband,” and “smells like a husband.”

“He treats me like I’m his wife,” continued DeJesus.

“Officially his Mrs.,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans took to the post’s comments section to congratulate DeJesus.

“I love Brit on teen mom… but tik tok has made me love her even more!! I love seeing this relationship thriving and her thriving!!! Brit congratulations!! ❤️❤️❤️I’m rooting for you,” read one comment.

“yall are too cute! congratulations! may yall have many years of adventures & happiness,” added another.

“Yeeees!!! Congratulations to the newlyweds!!! May your marriage be blessed with many yrs of love & happiness!!!” shared a different person.

“Brittany!! I’ve ALWAYS loved you! I connected with you in MANY ways. I’m so happy for you!!!!!! congratulations!!” commented a social media user.

DeJesus uploaded another TikTok video on September 23. She said she was “living on cloud nine” following her wedding ceremony.

“When you pray, the prayers come true. And when you believe, the prayers work. So yeah, I’m really happy. There’s nothing nobody can say or do to bring me down,” said DeJesus.

Brittany DeJesus Said She Plans on Trying to Have Children

While filming a TikTok video uploaded on September 15, DeJesus said that she and her husband planned to start trying to have children. She showed that her husband already bought her and their future child matching PBS-themed pajamas.

“I love this man,” said DeJesus while showing off the pajamas.

Brittany DeJesus Often Films TikTok Videos With Her Niece Stella

DeJesus often films TikTok videos with her sister’s younger daughter, Stella. For instance, DeJesus and her niece filmed a September 2 video, wherein they showed off items they purchased at Sephora.

Several commenters shared that they appreciated DeJesus’s bond with her niece.

“love that you are so close to these girls,” shared a different person.

“Best Auntie everrrr !!!!!! That’s awesome your so close with ur niece – my girls love Sephora too,” wrote a TikTok user.

Briana DeJesus Opened up About Filming ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Season 2

While speaking to People magazine in June 2024, Briana DeJesus discussed filming “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season 2.

“Viewers will get to see the raw, uncensored side of our family. You will see us try to navigate new levels of hardship,” said DeJesus during the interview.

She also discussed her dynamic with Stella and her older daughter, Nova’s fathers, Luis Hernandez and Devoin Austin.

“I try to co-parent with Devoin the best way I know how to, but I am the primary caretaker. Luis is MIA,” said DeJesus to the publication.

In addition, she said she wants her daughters to “always make sure they feel heard and seen” by her.

“They shine so bright!” said DeJesus.

DeJesus also said that she has an appreciation for the “Teen Mom” and “16 & Pregnant” franchise. As fans are aware, DeJesus joined the franchise during the 4th season of “16 & Pregnant,” which premiered in 2012.

“I want to show my gratitude to everyone who works and has worked for this docu-series. It hasn’t been easy sharing my story, but they have helped me in ways I’ll forever be thankful for,” said DeJesus to People.