Brittany DeJesus Spills About Cast Members’ Threesome

“Teen Mom 2” star Brittany DeJesus didn’t hold back about what secrets she learned during the “Family Reunion” spinoff. She dished on a variety of topics in the new trailer, which MTV dropped on December 29, 2021, when she was asked about her favorite games to play.

“The game that I would play at family game night is not so family-oriented and it was ‘Never Have I Ever,’ which we did play,” Brittany DeJesus, 29, confessed. “I found out about some threesomes, about some booty eating, about some butt plugs, some nasty freaky shit. Now I know why everyone’s on this f****** show.”

Her sister, Briana DeJesus, 27, revealed that she’s not the most talented person in the room when it comes to playing games. “Honestly, I suck at all games. Don’t put me in no Uno, don’t put me in no chess, checkers. I’m not good at any of those things,” she told MTV cameras. “I will try but I suck at all games. I’m not athletic. I can’t throw a ball, I can’t kick a ball.”

“Teen Mom OG” alum Maci Bookout, on the other hand, is ruthless when it comes to competition. “I’m very competitive. I will make a competition out of watching paint dry,” she said.

Many of the ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Enjoy the Outdoors

Briana DeJesus might not like to play games with her friends and family, but most of the “Teen Mom” stars admitted that they like going outside.

“Teen Mom 2” personality Bariki Smith likes to pretend he’s an adventurer. “I like to feel like when I go outside like I’m an explorer. I like to look for stuff. I like to go to places where I could find something that ain’t been found,” he said.

“Teen Mom OG” alum Amber Portwood revealed that she enjoys being the water and playing catch. “I used to love to swim but I’m not a good swimmer. I kinda float and drown,” she said. “I’ve always been into like, baseball, my whole entire life. I remember teaching Leah how to like throw a ball. I got her her first hit and stuff like when she was younger.”

Portwood’s ex Gary Shirley added that he likes to be outside, but he has his limits. He talked about the advantages of “glamping,” where a person camps outside but you still have the comforts of running water and modern plumbing.

“Teen Mom 2” personality Jade Cline added that she enjoys going for walks and finding peaceful locations where she can meditate in nature.

Brittany DeJesus Slammed Outdoor Activities

Brittany DeJesus didn’t mince words when it comes to spending time outside: She’s not a fan.

“If they don’t got a AC, if they don’t got a f****** running water, a flushing toilet, a TV, I don’t want to be about it,” she said. “I don’t like that shit. That’s not… no.”

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd would probably agree with her. Floyd said she would prefer to get her nails done and go to the spa.

“Teen Mom 2” favorite Leah Messer didn’t talk down on spending time in nature, but she was worried when producers asked her about her helmet size. “What are we doing?” she asked.

