‘Teen Mom’ Personality Announces Wedding Date

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” personality Brittany DeJesus, sister of Briana DeJesus, announced her wedding date in a May 14 Instagram post.

The social media upload featured several images of Brittany DeJesus with her fiancé, Steven. The first picture gave a detailed look at the 32-year-old’s engagement ring.

In the post’s caption, Brittany DeJesus revealed that she and her fiancé will wed in September 2024.

“Mr & Mrs coming 09/22/24 ✨,” wrote the MTV personality.

Steven reacted to the post, writing, “She’s going to be my WIFE! 🤪💍💗.” In a separate comment, he also shared, “We locked in 🤞🏼🔐💞 Blessed to call you mine 🙏🏼.”

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to shower Brittany DeJesus with congratulations.

“congratulations !!!🍾 💍🤍 so happy for you,” wrote a commenter.

“Congratulations gorgeous girl, I am so happy for you ❤️❤️,” shared another.

Brittany DeJesus Announced Her Engagement in February 2023

Page Six reported that Brittany DeJesus revealed she got engaged in a February 2023 Instagram upload. The post included a picture of the couple and a video of Steven getting down on one knee. The “Teen Mom” personality tagged her location as Oahu, Hawaii, indicating that is where the proposal took place.

“He loves my birthday cake so much he wanna eat it foreva 💕,” read the caption of the post. According to the publication, Brittany DeJesus began showcasing her relationship with her now-fiancé on social media two years ago. Briana DeJesus Opened About Her Relationships in a March 2024 Interview View this post on Instagram A post shared by Briana Dejesus (@_brianadejesus) Briana DeJesus discussed her past relationships during a March 2024 interview with E! News. The mother of two suggested that some of her romances have ended because she was not mature enough. “I was so immature and I didn’t know any better. Now I’m at a place of like, I’m not going to do that. I’m going to look out for all these red flags. I’m going to make sure the next person that comes in my life is a good person,” said the 29-year-old. Briana DeJesus, who ended her engagement to Javi Gonzalez in 2021, also shared what she is looking for in a partner.

“My list is long. There are a lot of things that I’ve been through in my past that have put me into this moment of, like, now I know what to look out for, all the red flags. I just want a stable man. I want a man man, I don’t want a little boy that I’ve been so used to dating back in the past,” explained the “Teen Mom” star to E! News.

The reality television personality also stated that she is interested in eventually getting married. In addition, she also shared she is not against expanding her family. Briana DeJesus has two daughters, Stella, 6, fathered by her ex-boyfriend, Luis Hernandez, and Nova, 12, fathered by her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin III.

“That’s where I’m at now. I’m almost 30 years old, I want to get married. I want to possibly have another child. I want to settle down. And I have all these married couples around me and I love it so much because they just give me hope. I can’t wait for it to be my time,” said the mother of two.