‘Teen Mom’ Fans Blast ‘Boring’ Season As Ratings Plummet

“Teen Mom” fans suspected MTV might cancel the long-running reality show after Starcasm and The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported ratings have continued to sink.

“Teen Mom OG” premiered in 2009 and has debuted 168 episodes during its nine-season run, Starcasm reported. During its peak, “Teen Mom OG” amassed more than 5 million viewers per episode, the outlet added.

Things have drastically changed since then. Just over 400,000 viewers tuned in to see what was happening with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie Douthit McKee, Starcasm revealed. Though some weeks garnered more than 500,000 viewers, the November 16, 2021, ratings for “Teen Mom OG” were under 400,000.

Ratings for “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” have also been on the decline. The offshoot of “Teen Mom OG” started in March 2018 with nearly 1 million views per episode but has since been struggling to get a rating of 250,000 views per week, according to The Ashely.

The show originally began with MTV personalities like Jade Cline and Ashley Jones, though they were ultimately promoted to “Teen Mom 2.” “Young & Pregnant” now features the likes of Brianna Jaramillo, Kayla Sessler, Rachel Beaver, and Kiaya Elliott, and newcomers Madisen Beith and Kayla Jones.

Though ratings are down, MTV hasn’t given up on “Teen Mom” just yet. “Young & Pregnant” was renewed for a new season, an insider told The Ashley. However, some of the cast might be cut from the future season. “The show has been renewed for additional episodes, but the word behind the scenes is that only four girls have been asked back so far for the new episodes,” an insider said.

Reddit Users Claimed ‘Teen Mom OG’ Was Just ‘Scripted Wealthy Folks’

For some fans, “Teen Mom OG” doesn’t hold the same allure it used to.

“I think that Teen Mom OG is just scripted wealthy folks that aren’t teens anymore that love the money. It’s extremely boring,” an original poster wrote on Reddit. “I bet that the [sic] you folks watching have better and more exciting lives then [sic] OG.”

Some people wanted both “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” canceled.

“They should cancel TMOG and TM2,” read a popular comment. “It’s not new, original, or entertaining to have 30-year-old wealthy women riding the c*** carousel and fucking up their kids.”

Others argued “Young & Pregnant” was their favorite iteration of “Teen Mom.”

“I only watch Y & P now. I can’t stand OG. It’s boring,” they said.

‘Y&P’ Star Kayla Sessler Slammed MTV

While “Young & Pregnant” brings in less than half of the ratings “Teen Mom” does for MTV, “Y&P” star Kayla Sessler blasted MTV in April 2021 after the network pushed back the season three premiere.

“We were supposed to be airing May 4th after TM2, but now I’m being told August. SMH,” she said at the time, per The Sun. “MTV doesn’t treat Y&P the same way they treat OG and 2 and then wonder why our ratings are were they should be.”

Sessler teased it would be “the most drama-filled season I’ve had.”

READ NEXT: PHOTO: ‘Teen Mom’ Kayla Sessler Faces ‘Blackfishing’ Accusations